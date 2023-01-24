MOTÖRHEAD Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Greedy Bastards' From 'Bad Magic' Sessions

MOTÖRHEAD, the iconic Godfathers of heavy metal, have unleashed a brand new video for the previously unreleased track "Greedy Bastards", taken from the upcoming release "Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic".

"Greedy Bastards" is the second rare gem found in the recording session vaults for the 23rd (and final) studio album, "Bad Magic", in 2015. Instantly hailed as one of the best albums the beloved trio had recorded in many years, "Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic" is the ultimate bumper reissue, including the only recently released stomper "Bullet In Your Brain", as well as a snarling, fangs-out live performance from the "Bad Magic" tour at the giant Mt Fuji Festival in Japan in 2015.

Fans will also get "War, Love, Death And Injustice", an audio interview with Lemmy conducted by MOTÖRHEAD expert Robert Kiewik during the tour, and should the desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil arise, the box-set will exclusively contain a "Murder One" ouija board (complete with the "Ace Of Spades" planchette to spell out the conversation).

Kicking off with a raw spoken-word intro from Lemmy, "Greedy Bastards" profound message is as relevant today as ever, while delivered with the classic MOTÖRHEAD rip-roaring, swagger.

"Another beauty from the 'Bad Magic' sessions," comments guitarist Phil Campbell, "with Lem's lyrics hitting our times bang on the head."

The new animated video for "Greedy Bastards" can be watched below (video by Natalia Jonderko Śmiechowicz).

At the time of its release back in 2015, "Bad Magic" arrived as a massive kick in the teeth for anyone who believed MOTÖRHEAD were going to amble along into a peaceful little pasture containing fluffy little lambs, folk music and perhaps the odd medieval lute here and there. Big-rig head crushers such as "Thunder & Lightning" and "Teach Them How To Bleed" brought such people to their knees begging for forgiveness, as the album unfurled into their toughest, leanest, meanest and most uncompromising album in aeons. Much of this came down to long-time producer Cameron Webb getting the band to record live at NRG North Hollywood, Maple Studios and Grandmaster in California together for the first time in the Kilmister/Campbell/Dee era, and from the crackling punk energy of "Electricity" to Brian May of QUEEN's scintillating guest-appearance on "The Devil", a vast wealth of aggression, attitude, and excellent songwriting was cultivated in that furious working environment. Phil Campbell didn't just record possibly his finest guitars, he threw down most certainly his best solos for decades, while Mikkey Dee's drumming found new tribal resonance with the MOTÖRHEAD sound he had helped nurture. There was also one of Lemmy's rawest lyrical life reflections on "Till The End", and a cover of THE ROLLING STONES' "Sympathy For The Devil" which made the song feel like one of their own. One of the hidden gold-dust additions to "Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic" is MOTÖRHEAD's famous, and internationally acclaimed, version of David Bowie's classic "Heroes". Originally slated for inclusion on the last release only to be withdrawn at the last minute, it was a cover version which Lemmy had a great affection for, and as such its inclusion here is both fitting and just.

Due on February 24, 2023, "Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic" will be released on double 12-inch vinyl, CD digipak with bonus disc, limited-edition boxset, digital download and streaming.

"Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic" track listing:

01. Victory Or Die

02. Thunder & Lightning

03. Fire Storm Hotel

04. Shoot Out All Of Your Lights

05. The Devil

06. Electricity

07. Evil Eye

08. Teach Them How To Bleed

09. Till The End

10. Tell Me Who To Kill

11. Choking On Your Screams

12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You

13. Sympathy For The Devil

14. Heroes

15. Bullet In Your Brain

16. Greedy Bastards

Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks! track listing:

01. We Are Motörhead

02. Damage Case

03. Stay Clean

04. Metropolis

05. Over The Top

06. String Theory

07. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

08. Rock It

09. Lost Woman Blues

10. Doctor Rock

11. Just ‘Cos You Got The Power

12. Going To Brazil

13. Ace Of Spades

14. Overkill