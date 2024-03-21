MOTÖRHEAD's 50th Anniversary Celebrated With 'No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister'

In celebration of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the legendary MOTÖRHEAD, Z2 has gathered a staggering line-up of icons to narrate their personal encounters with the man that came to define the sex, drugs, and rock and roll lifestyle, Lemmy Kilmister. "No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead" kicks off this 176-page tribute with a deeply personal foreword by his dear friend Dave Grohl (NIRVANA, FOO FIGHTERS) and a truly touching afterword by his longtime friend and collaborator Ozzy Osbourne.

The book pairs 25 rockstar contributors with 25 acclaimed illustrators to tell the stories of their true and unbelievable personal encounters with the heralded founding father of MOTÖRHEAD. Recounting their history with Lemmy over the span of his life and career are some of the greatest living musicians — Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich, Slash, Chrissie Hynde, Dee Snider, Dave Navarro, plus world-class writers Neil Gaiman, Michael Moorcock, pro-wrestling giants Triple H, Corey Graves, TV and film luminaries including Matt Pinfield, Penelope Spheeris, Riki Rachtman, as well as his bandmates Phil Campbell, Mikkey Dee and Slim Jim Phantom.

With a gorgeous variety of visual approaches, the artists of "No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead" — including Dave Chisholm, Bob Fingerman, Jay Jay Jackson and Jim Mahfood — capture the many facets of these incredible true tales of Lemmy Kilmister. The cover art is illustrated and designed by comic book legend Tim Bradstreet ("Punisher", "Hellblazer") and features the gleam of a holographic coating on Lemmy's classic aviator specs!

"Anyone who ever crossed paths with Lemmy Kilmister left with a very unique experience and stories to share for a lifetime," says Josh Bernstein, Z2 president and the book's co-editor/designer. "The outpouring of those stories from his friends and family, paired with some of underground art's greatest illustrators, brings Lemmy and MOTÖRHEAD roaring back to life on every page."

Like all Z2 collaborations, this book comes in a variety of highly-collectible editions, including the 1:5 "All-Access" Edition which features a framed AAA Artist Pass from Lemmy's 70th-birthday party at the Whisky A Go Go; and the 1:25 "Backstage" Edition that comes with a framed original 2012-2013 MOTÖRHEAD tour laminate. All of these artifacts are from the personal collection of Lemmy Kilmister. The "No Remorse" editions of the book will come with an exclusive white vinyl variant of the legendary MOTÖRHEAD double LP "No Remorse", a poster triptych set by renowned designer Hydro74, and a three-card collectors set presented in a custom frame featuring the art of the iconic thrash-metal painter Ed Repka (MEGADETH, Super7).

All collector editions will include the oversized deluxe volume of the "No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead" book contained in a metallic foil embossed slipcase, with die cuts that reveal the holographic coating on Lemmy's classic aviator specs on the cover of the book. All editions available for preorder now.

From his early years, Lemmy gravitated to the live-fast attitude of rock and roll, starting out as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix, joining the seminal space-rock outfit HAWKWIND and famously getting fired from the band for "doing the wrong drugs." Forming MOTÖRHEAD in 1975 after his dismissal, he set out to kick things up and create an aural assault, the likes of which had not been heard. Lemmy Kilmister became the unequaled standard for the rock and roll lifestyle.

Of their first meeting, Dave Grohl recounts, "Until then I'd never met what I'd call a real rock 'n' roll hero before. Fuck Elvis and Keith Richards, Lemmy's the king of rock 'n' roll. A living, breathing, drinking, snorting, fucking legend. No one else comes close."

Story contributors: Sir Neil Warnock, Wayne Kramer, Michael Moorcock, Ozzy Osbourne, Phil Campbell, Chrissie Hynde, Kim McAuliffe, Slim Jim Phantom, Lars Ulrich, Neil Gaiman, Dee Snider, Slash, Steffan Chirazi, Lita Ford, Riki Rachtman, Penelope Spheeris, Dave Navarro, Mikkey Dee, Mikael Maglieri Jr., Todd Singerman, Lar Frederiksen, Dave Grohl, Paul ‘Triple H' Levesque, Matt Pinfield, Josh Bernstein, Steve Luna, Corey Graves

Artist contributors: Piotr Kowalski, Pat Moriarity, John Bergin, Joe Simko, John Bivens, Chris Visions, Fred Harper, Bob Fingerman, Steve Chanks, Dave Chisholm, JayJay Jackson, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Ron Joseph, Steve Kurth, Shane Patrick White, Jim Mahfood, Luke McGarry, Ryan Dunlavey, Koren Shadmi, Jeff McClelland, Jeff McComskey, Wes Hargis, Brent Engstrom, Erik Rodriguez, Sean Pryor, Josh Bernstein, Frank Powers, Tony Parker, Tim Bradstreet, Ed Repka, Hydro 74

"No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead" will be available in hardcover via Z2 (Simon & Schuster) for a list price of $35.00 and at retailers everywhere this summer.