TED NUGENT Apologizes To God, Asks For 'Strength' And 'Power' To Re-Elect DONALD TRUMP

On the March 15 episode of the "The Spirit Campfire With Ted Nugent", legendary conservative rocker Ted Nugent and his wife Shemane say a prayer, "asking for strength to get our country out of the trouble it's in."

In the clip, which is available at AmericasVoice.news, Ted can be seen saying in part: "I'm the Motor City madman. I'm outrageous. I'm so alive, I leave a vapor trail of scorched earth. But my name is Ted Nugent. And with my wife right now, we're gonna say a quick prayer.

"God, we apologize. We apologize for being so spoiled, so disconnected, so irresponsible to support the evil that we have allowed where men can enter women's bathrooms and locker rooms and destroy women's athletic records. And there is a segment of humanity that actually stands for that evil.

"We are sorry that we have allowed our government to become so evil that they are importing people to rape, carjack, murder and traffic children for demonic sex. We are so apologetic, but we promise you, God, we are not gonna take it anymore and we are going to rise up and fulfill our 'we the people' responsibility to monitor the conduct and constitutional oath adherence and respect and reverence by those that we have heretofore mistakenly put into that kind of power.

"In the name of your son Jesus Christ, we beg for your strength and your power to rise up from this apathetic embarrassment and elect Donald Trump to make America safe, secure, prosperous, great and healthy and moral again.

"So that's my prayer today."

In December 2022, Nugent received the "Great American Defender Of Freedom" award from Trump at American Freedom Tour's Winter Gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nugent previously spoke about his admiration for America's 45th president in an October 2020 interview with InfoWars' "The Alex Jones Show", hosted by noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. At the time, he said: "I genuflect at the altar of this great man. He is just pulling off miracle after miracle. He's really touching the heart and soul and representing the heart and soul of the best American families out there. Just praise God for that. This is one of those divine intervention moments, like the founding fathers. Believe me when I tell you that.

"I've been so honored and humbled to spend time with the great man," Ted continued. "There's something very spiritual about this crazy guy. I say 'crazy' — he's crazy like you; he's crazy like me; he's crazy like this welder I know down the road that, no matter what welding job you have, he shows up early and he welds something that will never break, and then he goes to his next welding job, and he leaves a vapor trail of high energy, of positive spirit.

"The energy from this president… Like the founding fathers defined the history of slavery and tyranny and kings and emperors and despots, that was divine intervention, Alex. And I've witnessed this great commander-in-chief Donald J. Trump, and he goes from rally and rally, and he gets up there with piss and vinegar and vim and vigor… You should see the sparkle in this man's eye."

Nugent went on to say that Trump's appeal lies in his image as the bold, no-B.S. boss who tells it like it is and cuts a fair deal.

"Here's the bottom line: the most admirable attribute of a human being is believability," Ted said. "If you believe this man, you believe he believes in what he says and that he represents your beliefs, that identifies President Donald J. Trump. This man just wants to renegotiate global contracts to benefit the United States. He wants the United States to be the winner. He wants to have fair deals, and he wants to have fair trade. He wants to benefit the United States Of America, because this is the last best place. If we turn it over to the freaks like [Nancy] Pelosi and [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris, if we turn it over to them, we are Venezuela overnight."

Nugent added: "[Trump] sees the threats to the American Dream. He sees the oath violating by elected employees who have turned the corner into criminality, from [Barack] Obama to [Eric] Holder to [Loretta] Lynch to Lois Lerner to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton — we go right down the list of these gang bangers. I mean, it's MS-13, Black Lives Matter, Antifa in the Democrat party… [Trump] sees the threats to America and he's gonna use every maneuver, every trick, every law he can to stop the Marxists. He's saving his family from the wolves. That's his motivation."

Nugent's self-titled debut album in 1975 was certified double platinum in the United States, while "Free-for-All", "Cat Scratch Fever", "Weekend Warriors" and "State Of Shock" all reached the Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nugent has reportedly sold over 40 million albums and was named Detroit's greatest guitar player of all time by readers of MLive.

The conservative rocker, who been eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Nugent's latest album, "Detroit Muscle", was released in April 2022 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's then-touring band, which included bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

In May 2023, Smith, who had played bass for Ted for 16 years, announced his departure from the legendary rocker's touring band. He was later replaced by Johnny Schoen.

Last summer, Ted completed his "Adios Mofo '23" farewell tour.