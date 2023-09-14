MOTÖRHEAD's 'Another Perfect Day' To Receive Deluxe Reissue For 40th Anniversary Feat. Demos + Live Recordings

MOTÖRHEAD's 'Another Perfect Day' To Receive Deluxe Reissue For 40th Anniversary Feat. Demos + Live RecordingsSeptember 14, 2023
Always the most controversial album in MOTÖRHEAD's catalog, "Another Perfect Day" was up against it from the start. After former THIN LIZZY guitarist Brian Robertson replaced "Fast" Eddie Clarke, the band's sixth studio album presented what Lemmy called a more "musical" approach, the classic lineup's full-tilt ferocity harnessed to more traditional guitar rock tropes enhanced by carefully crafted production.
In 1983, it was initially startling to hear Lemmy and Phil's patent hell-bound express draped in Robbo's effects-laden multi-storey guitar overdubs instead of getting hot-wired by Eddie's deceptively complex thermonuclear blues riffs and embellishments. Following the likewise lambasted "Iron Fist" and its reappraisal, "Another Perfect Day" stands before us forty years on from the turbulent time that spawned it as an inevitably divisive one-off chapter in MOTÖRHEAD's chaotic early history.
Forty years on, "Another Perfect Day" holds its own as this most surreal detour in MOTÖRHEAD's early roller coaster, deserving its reappraisal away from the heat of the moment when the classic lineup dissolved and Robbo joined the band.
To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of this sixth record in the MOTÖRHEAD album arsenal, it is being presented in new deluxe editions on November 3. There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring an amplifier blowing remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a previously unreleased, full concert recorded at Hull City Hall on June 22, 1983, plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There's also a limited-edition, blue-and-black swirl of the original standalone album.
LP and CD track listing:
Original "Another Perfect Day" Album
01. Back At The Funny Farm
02. Shine
03. Dancing On Your Grave
04. Rock It
05. One Track Mind
06. Another Perfect Day
07. Off To War
08. I Got Mine
09. Tales Of Glory
10. Die You Bastard
CD and digital bonus tracks:
11. Turn You Round Again (I Got Mine, B-Side)
12. Hoochie Coochie Man (Live, Shine B-Side)
13. (Don't Need) Religion (Live, Shine B-Side)
14. Climber (Demo)
15. Fast One (Demo)
16. Chinese (Demo)
17. Climber (Instrumental Demo)
Live At Hull City Hall, June, 22, 1983 (Previously Unreleased)
01. Back At The Funny Farm
02. Heart Of Stone
03. Shoot You In The Back
04. Marching Off To War
05. Iron Horse / Born To Lose
06. Another Perfect Day
07. Hoochie Coochie Man
08. (Don't Need) Religion
09. One Track Mind
10. Go To Hell
11. America
12. Shine
13. Dancing On Your Grave
14. Rock It
15. Bite The Bullet
16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Photo credit: Allan Ballard (courtesy of Adrenaline PR / BMG)
