MOTÖRHEAD's 'Another Perfect Day' To Receive Deluxe Reissue For 40th Anniversary Feat. Demos + Live Recordings

Always the most controversial album in MOTÖRHEAD's catalog, "Another Perfect Day" was up against it from the start. After former THIN LIZZY guitarist Brian Robertson replaced "Fast" Eddie Clarke, the band's sixth studio album presented what Lemmy called a more "musical" approach, the classic lineup's full-tilt ferocity harnessed to more traditional guitar rock tropes enhanced by carefully crafted production.

In 1983, it was initially startling to hear Lemmy and Phil's patent hell-bound express draped in Robbo's effects-laden multi-storey guitar overdubs instead of getting hot-wired by Eddie's deceptively complex thermonuclear blues riffs and embellishments. Following the likewise lambasted "Iron Fist" and its reappraisal, "Another Perfect Day" stands before us forty years on from the turbulent time that spawned it as an inevitably divisive one-off chapter in MOTÖRHEAD's chaotic early history.

Forty years on, "Another Perfect Day" holds its own as this most surreal detour in MOTÖRHEAD's early roller coaster, deserving its reappraisal away from the heat of the moment when the classic lineup dissolved and Robbo joined the band.

To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of this sixth record in the MOTÖRHEAD album arsenal, it is being presented in new deluxe editions on November 3. There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring an amplifier blowing remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a previously unreleased, full concert recorded at Hull City Hall on June 22, 1983, plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There's also a limited-edition, blue-and-black swirl of the original standalone album.

LP and CD track listing:

Original "Another Perfect Day" Album

01. Back At The Funny Farm

02. Shine

03. Dancing On Your Grave

04. Rock It

05. One Track Mind

06. Another Perfect Day

07. Off To War

08. I Got Mine

09. Tales Of Glory

10. Die You Bastard

CD and digital bonus tracks:

11. Turn You Round Again (I Got Mine, B-Side)

12. Hoochie Coochie Man (Live, Shine B-Side)

13. (Don't Need) Religion (Live, Shine B-Side)

14. Climber (Demo)

15. Fast One (Demo)

16. Chinese (Demo)

17. Climber (Instrumental Demo)

Live At Hull City Hall, June, 22, 1983 (Previously Unreleased)

01. Back At The Funny Farm

02. Heart Of Stone

03. Shoot You In The Back

04. Marching Off To War

05. Iron Horse / Born To Lose

06. Another Perfect Day

07. Hoochie Coochie Man

08. (Don't Need) Religion

09. One Track Mind

10. Go To Hell

11. America

12. Shine

13. Dancing On Your Grave

14. Rock It

15. Bite The Bullet

16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Photo credit: Allan Ballard (courtesy of Adrenaline PR / BMG)