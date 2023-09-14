  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MOTÖRHEAD's 'Another Perfect Day' To Receive Deluxe Reissue For 40th Anniversary Feat. Demos + Live Recordings

September 14, 2023

Always the most controversial album in MOTÖRHEAD's catalog, "Another Perfect Day" was up against it from the start. After former THIN LIZZY guitarist Brian Robertson replaced "Fast" Eddie Clarke, the band's sixth studio album presented what Lemmy called a more "musical" approach, the classic lineup's full-tilt ferocity harnessed to more traditional guitar rock tropes enhanced by carefully crafted production.

In 1983, it was initially startling to hear Lemmy and Phil's patent hell-bound express draped in Robbo's effects-laden multi-storey guitar overdubs instead of getting hot-wired by Eddie's deceptively complex thermonuclear blues riffs and embellishments. Following the likewise lambasted "Iron Fist" and its reappraisal, "Another Perfect Day" stands before us forty years on from the turbulent time that spawned it as an inevitably divisive one-off chapter in MOTÖRHEAD's chaotic early history.

Forty years on, "Another Perfect Day" holds its own as this most surreal detour in MOTÖRHEAD's early roller coaster, deserving its reappraisal away from the heat of the moment when the classic lineup dissolved and Robbo joined the band.

To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of this sixth record in the MOTÖRHEAD album arsenal, it is being presented in new deluxe editions on November 3. There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring an amplifier blowing remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a previously unreleased, full concert recorded at Hull City Hall on June 22, 1983, plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There's also a limited-edition, blue-and-black swirl of the original standalone album.

LP and CD track listing:

Original "Another Perfect Day" Album

01. Back At The Funny Farm
02. Shine
03. Dancing On Your Grave
04. Rock It
05. One Track Mind
06. Another Perfect Day
07. Off To War
08. I Got Mine
09. Tales Of Glory
10. Die You Bastard

CD and digital bonus tracks:

11. Turn You Round Again (I Got Mine, B-Side)
12. Hoochie Coochie Man (Live, Shine B-Side)
13. (Don't Need) Religion (Live, Shine B-Side)
14. Climber (Demo)
15. Fast One (Demo)
16. Chinese (Demo)
17. Climber (Instrumental Demo)

Live At Hull City Hall, June, 22, 1983 (Previously Unreleased)

01. Back At The Funny Farm
02. Heart Of Stone
03. Shoot You In The Back
04. Marching Off To War
05. Iron Horse / Born To Lose
06. Another Perfect Day
07. Hoochie Coochie Man
08. (Don't Need) Religion
09. One Track Mind
10. Go To Hell
11. America
12. Shine
13. Dancing On Your Grave
14. Rock It
15. Bite The Bullet
16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Photo credit: Allan Ballard (courtesy of Adrenaline PR / BMG)

Find more on Motorhead
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).