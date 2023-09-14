  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

LED ZEPPELIN's Fourth Album To Be Released On Crystal-Clear Vinyl For ATLANTIC's 75th Anniversary

September 14, 2023

As part of Atlantic Records' 75th-anniversary celebration, the label — in conjunction with Rhino Entertainment — has launched an extensive year-long vinyl series featuring 90 releases spanning the entire history of the company, from its earliest days until the present. The series encompasses iconic and acclaimed albums across virtually every popular musical genre, including special editions and many that have never been on vinyl. The unprecedented series has been curated by Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman, who — in addition to his role as the label's chief executive — is one of the world's foremost audiophiles, with a personal vinyl collection now numbering over two million LPs.

Each month's Atlantic 75 collection reflects the label's diverse and rich history. With most titles pressed in crystal clear vinyl, releases included span groundbreaking works that underline the genre-defiant greatness of the label's release over the years. In addition, Atlantic has partnered with noted audiophile label Acoustic Sounds for a multi-year-long slate of 180-gram, 45RPM black vinyl, and SACD versions of classic Atlantic albums. The label has also partnered with beloved vinyl subscription service VMP (Vinyl Me, Please) for their first ever label collection for Record Of The Month, which will be available for VMP members on Thursday, October 19, shipping early November.

"Our 75th anniversary has given us an incredible opportunity to revisit the amazing range and depth of the music that Atlantic has released across the decades," said Kallman. "These 90 albums are not only an extraordinary musical journey through the years, but a cultural one as well, reflecting a series of seismic social shifts. As an admitted vinyl junkie, I'm honored and thrilled to join with our colleagues at Rhino, our longtime friends at Acoustic Sounds, and the great folks at VMP to give all this brilliant music the royal LP treatment. It's been a true labor of love, and the perfect celebration of this landmark anniversary."

As part of the ongoing series, Atlantic has announced the October 27 release of LED ZEPPELIN's paradigm-shifting untitled fourth album, commonly referred to as "Led Zeppelin IV". "Led Zeppelin IV", produced by Jimmy Page, will be pressed on crystal-clear, 180-gram vinyl.

Titles from the collection are available to order at store.atlanticrecords.com.

Find more on Led zeppelin
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).