LED ZEPPELIN's Fourth Album To Be Released On Crystal-Clear Vinyl For ATLANTIC's 75th Anniversary

As part of Atlantic Records' 75th-anniversary celebration, the label — in conjunction with Rhino Entertainment — has launched an extensive year-long vinyl series featuring 90 releases spanning the entire history of the company, from its earliest days until the present. The series encompasses iconic and acclaimed albums across virtually every popular musical genre, including special editions and many that have never been on vinyl. The unprecedented series has been curated by Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman, who — in addition to his role as the label's chief executive — is one of the world's foremost audiophiles, with a personal vinyl collection now numbering over two million LPs.

Each month's Atlantic 75 collection reflects the label's diverse and rich history. With most titles pressed in crystal clear vinyl, releases included span groundbreaking works that underline the genre-defiant greatness of the label's release over the years. In addition, Atlantic has partnered with noted audiophile label Acoustic Sounds for a multi-year-long slate of 180-gram, 45RPM black vinyl, and SACD versions of classic Atlantic albums. The label has also partnered with beloved vinyl subscription service VMP (Vinyl Me, Please) for their first ever label collection for Record Of The Month, which will be available for VMP members on Thursday, October 19, shipping early November.

"Our 75th anniversary has given us an incredible opportunity to revisit the amazing range and depth of the music that Atlantic has released across the decades," said Kallman. "These 90 albums are not only an extraordinary musical journey through the years, but a cultural one as well, reflecting a series of seismic social shifts. As an admitted vinyl junkie, I'm honored and thrilled to join with our colleagues at Rhino, our longtime friends at Acoustic Sounds, and the great folks at VMP to give all this brilliant music the royal LP treatment. It's been a true labor of love, and the perfect celebration of this landmark anniversary."

As part of the ongoing series, Atlantic has announced the October 27 release of LED ZEPPELIN's paradigm-shifting untitled fourth album, commonly referred to as "Led Zeppelin IV". "Led Zeppelin IV", produced by Jimmy Page, will be pressed on crystal-clear, 180-gram vinyl.

Titles from the collection are available to order at store.atlanticrecords.com.