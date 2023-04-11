MR. BUNGLE Announces First Tour Of Eastern North America Since 2000

MR. BUNGLE, which recently announced its first post-pandemic tour dates this May as part of the Ipecac Recordings' "Geek Show", has added an eastern swing to its slate of 2023 outings, with new performances added for several cities, including New York, Boston, and Toronto.

The dates, which mark the band’s first shows on the East Coast (with the exception of New York City) in 23 years, find MR. BUNGLE once again featuring their "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny" demo lineup (Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo).

Tickets for the newly announced performances are on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. EDT. Joining MR. BUNGLE for the September outings is BATTLES, reuniting Patton and Dunn with their TOMAHAWK bandmate John Stanier.

"Geek Show" tour dates featuring MR. BUNGLE, MELVINS and SPOTLIGHTS:

May 10 - Pomona, CA Fox Theater

May 11 - Los Angeles, CA Palladium

May 13 - Las Vegas, NV Sick New World Festival

May 14 - Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

May 16 - Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

May 17 - Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center

May 19 - Seattle, WA Showbox

May 20 - Seattle, WA Showbox

May 21 - Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

May 23 - Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 24 - Oakland, CA Fox Theater

MR. BUNGLE with special guests BATTLES:

Sept. 05 - Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

Sept. 06 - Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Sept. 08 - New York, NY Terminal 5

Sept. 11 - Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sept. 12 - Montreal, QC MTelus

Sept. 13 - Toronto, ON History

Sept. 15 - Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

MR. BUNGLE released "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo" in 2020, an album that saw the Eureka, California-born band record songs from their 1986 cassette only demo. The collection's release was preceded by seven February 2020 shows (Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York). The newly revamped version of the seminal band sees Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton and Trey Spruance joined by Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (DEAD CROSS, ex-SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES). Rolling Stone dubbed the album "a feast of ingenious riffs… and pure manic energy," Stereogum said "MR. BUNGLE are reliving their very earliest days and kicking a whole lot of ass in the process," and Decibel declared it "one of the best thrash records of the year."

MR. BUNGLE was formed in an impoverished lumber and fishing town by a trio of curious, volatile teenagers. Trey Spruance, Mike Patton and Trevor Dunn beget the amorphous "band" in 1985 up in Humboldt County, California, sifting through a variety of members until around 1989 when they settled on a lineup that managed to get signed to Warner Bros. Records. No one really knows how this happened and it remains a complete mystery that even the algorithms of the Internet can't decode. Up until 2000, they released three albums ("Mr. Bungle" in 1991, "Disco Volante" in 1995 and "California" in 1999),toured a good portion of the Western hemisphere and avoided any sort of critical acclaim. Some argue that the band subsequently broke up but there is also no proof of this. What is true is that they took 20 years off from performing under said moniker while they pursued various other music that, in contrast, paid the rent.

Photo credit: Buzz Osborne