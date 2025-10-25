MUDVAYNE's CHAD GRAY On 'Pre-Show Makeup Experience' He Is Offering To Fans On Tour: 'I Don't Think This Has Ever Been Done Before'

In a recent interview with Riff magazine, MUDVAYNE singer Chad Gray spoke about the special "pre-show makeup experience" he is offering to fans during the band's "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour. For $3,000, one fan can get "real access" to Chad's "personal pre-show world" and watch him "transform" before hitting the stage. Also included is a custom solid silver Mudagram necklace from Room101, personally signed by Chad and complete with a certificate of authenticity.

Chad told Riff about his pre-show ritual and the fan "makeup experience": "It's part of the process, man, and that process happens every single night. It takes three hours every single night… I don't think this has ever been done before, like somebody giving to somebody this much of their time. I think that's the difference. I know there are people that do guitar giveaways and bass giveaways and stuff like that, but you probably just hand off the guitar, take a picture and that's it. This is, actually, I get to sit and talk with them."

He continued: "I did my first one last night. It was so great. The dude was funny. We listened some of his music and did a bit of a Q&A. They get to see the process about getting those appliances on that I wear on my face and just getting it all going. But I was actually really surprised at how far along I got in the makeup in the time that they were there. But they had a really great time, man. It was really, really cool. And, yeah, they were just great people. And that's what I'm excited about. For me, if you're a really big MUDVAYNE fan, I'm hopefully gonna create a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This will never happen again."

Regarding the Mudagram necklace which is being offered as par of the meet-and-greet, Chad said: "I've been wearing that necklace — it's sterling silver — I've been wearing that necklace since we came back. And I'm offering those in the meet-and-greet, and that is the only place you will get it. I will never release them. They will never be sold after this. The only way you can get one of these is in the meet-and-greet. So if all the meet-and-greets sell out — it's not totally sold out yet — you'll have one of 32 in the world."

When Gray's "pre-show makeup experience" was first announced in August, he wrote in a social media post: "Most of you know that we don't do meet n greets (because of the amount of time it takes me to get ready.) so I'm personally going to change that. But on a very limited basis. I'm going to do 1 meet and greet with you and your guest per town. Now this isn't a quick grip and grin, take your signed photo and go. This is a full blown 1 hour hang session with me during my pre show make up ritual. And there with only be 1 available per town. So just you, your guest and me talking, listening to my favorite pre show music, hanging out while I get ready for stage. Should be a blast."

The "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour kicked off on September 11 in Dubuque, Iowa and will conclude on October 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

As previously reported, MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett is sitting out the trek after his wife reportedly lost her year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer.

MUDVAYNE recently released its first two new singles in 16 years, "Hurt People Hurt People" and "Sticks And Stones".

"Sticks And Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People" were made available through Alchemy Recordings, a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States. Other Alchemy artists include STAIND and CHEVELLE.

Prior to the arrival of "Hurt People Hurt People", the reunited metallers hadn't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half had gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.

Gray spent 15 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away seven years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.

Released in 2000 via Epic, "L.D. 50" produced three singles — Dig", "Death Blooms" and "Nothing To Gein". "L.D. 50" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and No. 85 on the Billboard 200. It was certified gold by the RIAA for shipment in excess of half a million copies in the U.S. alone.

MUDVAYNE completed its first headlining tour in over 14 years, "The Psychotherapy Sessions", in the summer of 2023. Support on the 26-city trek, which was produced by Live Nation, came from COAL CHAMBER, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

Previously, MUDVAYNE made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks On Parade" tour co-headlined with ROB ZOMBIE. The 2023 tour, however, marked MUDVAYNE's first headlining endeavor since 2009.