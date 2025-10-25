TRIVIUM's PAOLO GREGOLETTO On Latest Drummer Change: 'You've Gotta Start From Square One Again In A Lot Of Ways'

In a new interview with Belgian Jasper, bassist Paolo Gregoletto of Florida metallers TRIVIUM, who recently parted ways with longtime drummer Alex Bent and replaced him with Alex Rüdinger (formerly of WHITECHAPEL),was asked what the process of going through another drummer change has been like for him personally, being one half of the TRIVIUM rhythm section. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You've gotta start from square one again in a lot of ways because the first thing you've gotta do is get people up to speed on the music you've done, 'cause you're touring, probably, so that takes a bit of effort. I feel like it's made me a lot more aware of every aspect of our band because I know the drum parts pretty, pretty well, down to little, little things that I'll kind of bring up from time to time, like, 'Hey, actually, this part has this' blah, blah, blah. And I don't know — it's just something I've started to retain in my head. And also maybe it's because, as a bass player, you focus in on the rhythm a lot more than… I don't know if a guitar player wouldn't, but you focus in on the little things like that because you often are playing off of what they're doing."

Paolo continued: "Yeah, you just have to kind of pick back up, start again. I guess for us it's a lot easier, being a band for 20 years. We have a pretty established thing. We have our records. We know them really well. It's, like, we know who we are. It was harder going through that in the beginning, but now it's… I don't wanna say that we're used to it, because it's been nine years [since the last time we had to change drummers], so it's not something we were expecting, but you, I guess, can weather and handle these kind of things a lot better. I think being our age, that's part of it too. Maybe when you're younger, it's a lot more of an emotional thing. But I don't feel like that now. I just know what we've gotta do, and I wanna get to it and I wanna get to the tour. I wanna make sure this tour, for the people coming out, this is the best TRIVIUM show you've ever seen. And it's gotta be that level."

Rüdinger will sit behind the kit for TRIVIUM during the band's fall 2025 North American tour. He will also be part of the writing sessions for the next TRIVIUM album.

In a recent interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, TRIVIUM's Corey Beaulieu stated about the band's split with Bent: "It just kind of happened, and it was kind of a surprise. I don't think anyone was really expecting it. But it is what it is. When it all kind of went down, we all wished each other the best. There's no hard feelings. It was just kind of one of those things where it's, like, life changes paths. And it's all positive. We made three amazing records together. The [upcoming 'Struck Dead'] EP is amazing, which it will be his last thing. He started working on the [next TRIVIUM full-length] record with us, so hopefully when that's finished and done, he'll feel a part of that."

Corey continued: "When [Alex] came into the band, we had a great chemistry, a great writing team. I think all the music we did together is — hopefully the fans just are really excited about what was created in that time. And Alex, he's a great drummer, a great person and stuff, and I'm sure he's got plans for whatever his next chapter is."

Gregoletto told Thunder Underground about TRIVIUM's split with Bent: "I don't feel like I want fans to be, like, Hey, okay, we're over it. We expect you to be over it,' kind of thing. I'm like, no. I'm, like, we made a lot of great music and there's a lot of history between us. He was almost in the band as long as Travis [Smith, former TRIVIUM drummer] was and almost made as many albums, I believe. So that's a pretty big chunk of our history right there. And I think 'The Sin And The Sentence', of the stuff we all did together, is maybe one of my favorite records we've done. And I think the [upcoming] EP ['Struck Dead'], too — if that's the end of the chapter, I'm, like, that's a great ending right there, 'cause I think it's a very, very cool EP. And I can say without a doubt, I feel that the albums and EP has been an incredible run. I don't feel we had a real weak point. I can't say that's something I feel like for our whole career. So I'm, like, I feel very proud of that. It was a lot of effort and work and everyone's part."

At this year's Aftershock festival, Paolo told Baby Huey and Chasta of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about Bent: "We've had a great nine years together. I feel like it's kind of a weird thing because, obviously, being in a band together, but I feel like because we've all had families and stuff, there's a tighter connection there that even just what people see. So I think it's one of those things, we all were kind of sad, but at the same time, we said, 'Alex, we want you to kind of make the statement. You kind of lead how you'd like to handle all this stuff.' And I didn't wanna put words in his mouth or say whatever. He made the statement. I feel like we ended on great terms. And that's really kind of it. I mean, there's no juicier CRADLE OF FILTH [-style] drama [with former hired musicians sharing their grievances online]. And, again, it's one of those things where we wanted him to make a statement."

Paolo continued: "In the past we've always been very, like — we don't really like to get into any behind-the-scenes stuff with that. And, of course, we've had changes before, but we felt like in this instance, rather than just saying 'we're parting' or whatever, we [told Alex], like, 'Well, you've been around for so long, our fans would wanna hear from you.' And so that made it more important to us to be, like, 'Okay, you are gonna say whatever you'd like to say.' We didn't [tell Alex], 'You can't say this or that.' And then just give it 24 hours."

When Bent announced his departure from TRIVIUM on October 3, he said in a statement: "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past nine years with TRIVIUM — filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me. I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know TRIVIUM will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support.

"While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

In December 2016, TRIVIUM parted ways with Paul Wandtke and welcomed Bent, a former member of BATTLECROSS and DECREPIT BIRTH who had previously played with TESTAMENT as a fill-in for that band's longtime drummer Gene Hoglan.

"Struck Dead" will arrive on October 31 via longtime label Roadrunner. The effort was produced by TRIVIUM and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur.