MUDVAYNE's CHAD GRAY: OZZY OSBOURNE's Influence On Heavy Metal Was 'Unprecedented'

In a new interview with Abe Kanan of Audacy, MUDVAYNE frontman Chad Gray was asked what playing Ozzy Osbourne's traveling festival Ozzfest in 2001 and 2005 meant to him and his bandmates. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Everything. I just kind of Googled, like, 'How many bands have been on Ozzfest?' and it's like north of 125 or 150 or something like that. I'm, like, 'Bullshit.' Yeah. So I went and I went through every Ozzfest and saw the whole lineups and counted the whole thing, and I counted over 360 bands. So think about what — [Ozzy's] contribution to music, we could never pay back, to what he did from being such an inspiration with all of the music he did with BLACK SABBATH and then doing Ozzy solo stuff. It's, like, just the inspirations he created from what he did is unprecedented. And then you've gotta think about back to, like, he broke METALLICA — straight up. He took them on the road with him. He put METALLICA on an Ozzy side stage on 'Master Of Puppets', and dude, from that moment on, it was game over. So what does he do? Now he creates a festival where it's not just one band or two bands — an opener and a direct support that he can help. Now it's a gaggle of bands every single year."

Chad continued: "We were on that second stage. SYSTEM OF A DOWN was on the second stage. SLIPKNOT was on the second stage. I mean, just go down the list of just second-stage acts — DROWNING POOL. Just go down the list of just second-stage acts, outside of the main stage. The year [we were on it], it was [MARILYN] MANSON, PAPA ROACH, LINKIN PARK, DISTURBED, us, DROWNING [POOL]."

As previously reported, MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett is missing the "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour after his wife reportedly lost her year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer.

The "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour kicked off on September 11 in Dubuque, Iowa and will conclude on October 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Last year, Greg sat out the remaining shows on MUDVAYNE's "Destroy All Enemies" tour with MEGADETH due to what at the time was described as a "family issue". Filling in for him was MUDVAYNE's touring guitarist Marcus Rafferty, who has served as a guitar tech for several metal bands over the years, including LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED. He also worked for HELLYEAH, which originally featured both Tribbett and MUDVAYNE vocalist Chad Gray.

Last month, MUDVAYNE released a new single called "Sticks And Stones". The track arrived two weeks after the release of MUDVAYNE's first new single in 16 years, "Hurt People Hurt People", which has already accumulated over half a million streams and counting.

"L.D. 50" was MUDVAYNE's debut studio album, arriving in August 2000 via Epic, and established the band as a new yet major player in the hard rock scene. It eventually went on to achieve a gold certification. Years after its release, both Revolver and Metal Hammer deemed the album an essential of the '00s metal class, rightfully so. The tour will feature support from STATIC-X, while VENDED will open.

"Sticks And Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People" were released through Alchemy Recordings, a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States. Other Alchemy artists include STAIND and CHEVELLE.

Prior to the arrival of "Hurt People Hurt People", the reunited metallers hadn't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half had gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.

Gray spent 15 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away seven years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.

Released in 2000 via Epic, "L.D. 50" produced three singles — Dig", "Death Blooms" and "Nothing To Gein". "L.D. 50" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and No. 85 on the Billboard 200. It was certified gold by the RIAA for shipment in excess of half a million copies in the U.S. alone.

MUDVAYNE completed its first headlining tour in over 14 years, "The Psychotherapy Sessions", in the summer of 2023. Support on the 26-city trek, which was produced by Live Nation, came from COAL CHAMBER, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

Previously, MUDVAYNE made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks On Parade" tour co-headlined with ROB ZOMBIE. The 2023 tour, however, marked MUDVAYNE's first headlining endeavor since 2009.