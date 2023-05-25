MUDVAYNE's CHAD GRAY Shows Off New Chest Tattoo

MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH frontman Chad Gray has taken to social media to share photos of his newly completed chest and neck tattoos. The "duality of man" skulls on his chest and the HELLYEAH "Unden!able" eye on his neck were both done by Tony Kelly, a tattoo artist in in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Chad wrote on his Instagram: "Living inside of all this darkness I just felt like I needed a little color in my life!

"Thank you so much to my friend/artist @tonykellytattoos for absolutely crushing this piece! It's been such a process. Lots of time under the needle but holy shit was it worth it!

"I'm so proud to be able to wear this for the rest of my life!!

"Tattoos rule don't they!?? Good ones anyway!"

Gray previously posted about his tattoos on April 13, saying that he had been collaborating with Kelly on tattoos and merchandise from the early days of MUDVAYNE.

"It seems like our tattoo schedule is 2 days in a row, which is a pretty brutal but to me it is absolutely worth all the pain," Chad wrote at the time.

"I'm so happy to get the @hellyeahofficial UNDEN!ABLE eye on my body. This eye represents the eye of a Metal Head, The eye of Madnesss or the eye of a Mad Man. And at the end of the day that's what I've always been.

"I have always been a social pariah an outcast by everyone and everything. And I like it! I've been walking behind 2 high flown middle fingers my whole life. It's just who and what I am. And I know for a fact that who and what I am, is who and what all of you are! This is our fucking club! And if ya don't like it…GET THE FUCK OUT! We don't need you!!! And because…FUCK YOU that's why! No excuses!

"Now I have both of my bands covered with concepts that I've had for years. The twin 'duality of man' skulls on my chest and now this. So rad. Both are so important to me and It makes it that much more special to have it put on me by a long time friend. Tony is an absolute BEAST! Check out his page and go get some work done by him if you can! You won't regret it!"

Last month, Chad revealed that he recently spent time in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas recording demos for MUDVAYNE's next studio release. He wrote on his Instagram: "This will be the first music we have released in 14 years! Still not exactly sure when it will release but yeah…it's coming!"

In March, MUDVAYNE announced "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city trek kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, making stops across the U.S. in Syracuse, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Englewood, Colorado at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 26. MUDVAYNE will be joined by a number of supporting acts, including COAL CHAMBER, performing for the first time in eight years, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

Previously, MUDVAYNE made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks On Parade" tour co-headlined with ROB ZOMBIE. This 2023 tour, however, marks MUDVAYNE's first headlining endeavor since 2009.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms. MUDVAYNE is Gray, Greg Tribbett (guitar, backing vocals),Matthew McDonough (drums, synthesizer) and Ryan Martinie (bass).

Gray has spent the past 17 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away five years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.