MUNICIPAL WASTE Announces 'Brainsqueeze Tour 2024'

Richmond's hard-charging, metal maniacs MUNICIPAL WASTE are kicking off 2024 with a bang with their "Brainsqueeze Tour" with GHOUL, NECROT and DEAD HEAT. The 24-day trek will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the band's seminal studio album "Waste 'Em All".

"Brainsqueeze Tour" will kick off on February 15 in Washington, D.C. and will travel north, crossing into Canada playing Montreal and London, before heading west to Denver and Los Angeles and making its way back to Virginia for the epic hometown anniversary show on March 16.

MUNICIPAL WASTE's Tony Foresta commented: "We don't do headlining runs in the states as often as we should. So this time, in order to celebrate the 21-year anniversary of our first album 'Waste 'Em All', we wanted to do it with bands and people that we consider our family and friends.

"Back in the day, we had a tradition that our sixth band member Scotty created in Oakland called 'Brain Squeeze'. It was a very fun (but short-lived) tradition that brought together people from all over the world in the small scene we built. Those events were very dear to us and we felt it needed to come back in one way or another.

"21 is a big birthday for all of us…so in order to celebrate 'Waste Em All''s big one, we thought it would be best to bring the 'Brain Squeeze' to you! We couldn't be more excited to have GHOUL, NECROT and DEAD HEAT back on the road with us — as well as a few regional surprises along the way. This is going to be a good one. See you soon!"

In September, the "Waste 'Em All" reissue was released via CD, vinyl, cassette (limited to 500),and a T-shirt with reimagined artwork by Shaun Filley (ANNIHILATION TIME, WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?).

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Confirmed dates for MUNICIPAL WASTE's "Brainsqueeze Tour 2024" with GHOUL, NECROT and DEAD HEAT are:

Feb. 15 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

Feb. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Feb. 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

Feb. 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 20 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

Feb. 21 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Feb. 22 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

Feb. 23 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

Feb. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

Feb. 26 - Minneapolis, MN- Fine Line

Feb. 27 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Mar. 01 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Mar. 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Mar. 04 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Mar. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Mar. 06 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

Mar. 08 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Mar. 09 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Mar. 10 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

Mar. 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Club

Mar. 13 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

Mar. 14 - Athens, GA - 40 Watts

Mar. 15 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Mar. 16 - Richmond, VA - The National

Since 2001, MUNICIPAL WASTE has uncompromisingly stuck to its guns as hard-partying and even harder-hitting torchbearers of 21st-century thrash metal. The Richmond, Virginia quintet — consisting of Tony Foresta (vocals),Ryan Waste (guitar),Philip "Landphil" Hall (bass),Dave Witte (drums) and Nick Poulos (guitar) — has transformed from a cult favorite into metal mainstays for a generation. Along the way, Decibel touted "The Art Of Partying" in its coveted "Hall Of Fame" and asserted it "revved up interest in thrash and inspired a fresh wave of youthful new bands." Metal Hammer christened "The Art Of Partying" one of "The 50 Greatest Thrash Metal Albums Ever", while Loudwire pegged the album as "The Best Thrash Album Of 2007" and "Hazardous Mutation" as "The Best Thrash Album Of 2005". The guys have sold out countless shows on multiple continents and piled up tens of millions of streams in the process.