MUSHROOMHEAD Announces October 2024 U.S. Tour

May 1, 2024

Cleveland theatrical art-metal ensemble MUSHROOMHEAD will embark on a U.S. tour this October. Support on the trek will come from UPON A BURNING BODY, THERE IS NO US and MIND INCISION.

Tour dates:

Oct. 04 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
Oct. 05 - Hampton Beach, NH – Wally's
Oct. 06 - Worchester, MA - Palladium Upstairs
Oct. 08 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho
Oct. 09 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Oct. 10 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
Oct. 12 - Pittsburg, PA - Preserving Underground
Oct. 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
Oct. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Oct. 16 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
Oct. 18 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
Oct. 19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Oct. 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Oct. 22 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Oct. 23 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater
Oct. 24 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs *
Oct. 25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Oct. 26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater (Halloween Show) *

* UPON A BURNING BODY not performing

Last year, MUSHROOMHEAD celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The band recently completed work on a new album, due later in the year via Napalm Records. The LP was mixed by Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN),also recognized for his work on MUSHROOMHEAD's classic offering "XIII".

MUSHROOMHEAD's eighth album, "A Wonderful Life", was released in June 2020 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2014's "The Righteous & The Butterfly" was produced by MUSHROOMHEAD drummer and founder Steve "Skinny" Felton and was mixed by Wallace.

"A Wonderful Life" was MUSHROOMHEAD's first album since the March 2018 departures of longtime vocalist Jeff "Jeffrey Nothing" Hatrix and guitarist Tommy Church.

Last year, Felton told Cleveland.com about MUSHROOMHEAD's longevity: "All I can say is that we have been very blessed to be able to do this. Whether it's 10, 20, 30 years — pretty much any time at all — anyone who gets to do this for any length of time knows how blessed and lucky and fortunate they are and to really soak in that.

"If there's a secret, it's to wake up every day with the goal of figuring out how to make your band, brand or artwork a little more accessible," Felton said. "To have an opportunity to create art with multiple people — to have their attention, time and creativity for a while — while chasing that creative element, staying inspired, believing in yourself and being true to your art is what does it, from my point of view."

