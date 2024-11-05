MUSHROOMHEAD's STEVE 'SKINNY' FELTON: Telling People They Can't Use Their Phones At Concerts 'Isn't Cool'

In a new interview with Cassius Morris, Steve "Skinny" Felton, drummer and founder of Cleveland theatrical art-metal ensemble MUSHROOMHEAD, was asked about the use of technology like Yondr at concerts, where fans are able to place their phones in a pouch that unlocks only after they leave the no-cell-phone zone. The pouch can also be unlocked at specific cell phone stations inside the venue. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We actually did that at a show. We had a show to celebrate our album 'Superbuick', and it was a limited number of tickets and there was like a dress code. Everyone had to wear a suit and tie at the very least; it was one of those type of events. And then we just asked everyone to put their phones away and please do not take pictures, just enjoy the show, please. And, man, it was amazing how many people just went with it. And there weren't phones out. There's not even a lot of pictures online of that event because people, they really wanted to experience that. Now doing that every time or just telling people what to do in general isn't cool, I don't think. People wanna do what they wanna do. They have a right to get on their phone if they want. Even at a full show, if you can manage to put it down for three songs and just enjoy yourself, I highly recommend it."

Last month, GHOST announced that the band's 2025 tour will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times.

Phones, Apple watches and other communication devices are placed in the pouch and sealed using a magnetized lock, which can be opened with an unlocking base.

Back in May 2018, GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke out against cell-phone use at concerts, saying that there's "something really magical that happens when" you are not experiencing live performances through a "little four-inch screen."

A number of other musicians have come out in recent years to say that mobile technology is ruining the concert experience, including SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor. He told "Loudwire Nights" that "it's fine" if people want to take pictures of his bands' shows, but not so much if they are videotaping entire performances. "It's one thing to film it, it's another thing to just be staring at your screen while you're filming it," he said. "It's right there. Are you so terrified of real life that you can't do anything unless it's on that little four-by-four screen? Ugggh. It's very weird."

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach in 2015 urged fans to keep their cell phones at the bottom of their pockets and just watch his performances. "Be in the moment," he said. "You're distracted and it's distracting to the performer as well. Like, put your fuckin' cell phone away, dammit! You're never even going to watch that footage."

The overuse of cellphones to capture grainy, blurry photos and videos at concerts has for years vexed and enraged artists like Bach, who lamented the fact that every one of his performances could be recorded and shared on YouTube almost immediately.

"If I go to a wedding and sing a song, it's on Blabbermouth the next day and everybody analyzes it," said Bach. "It's a really backwards way to watch a band. It's a drag sometimes when I go up there and the first thing I see is everybody getting their phones out and holding them toward my face. It makes you feel intimidated."

Back in 2012, Bruce Dickinson chastised a fan for texting during an IRON MAIDEN concert, calling him a "wanker."

When Axl Rose reunited with his former GUNS N' ROSES bandmates, Duff McKagan and Slash, for the first time in 23 years at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in April 2016, the concert was phone-free.