MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE And FALL OUT BOY To Headline 2024 WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival In Las Vegas

When We Were Young festival will return for a third year to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19, 2024 with headliners MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and FALL OUT BOY leading the massive lineup.

In 2024, over 50 bands will each perform an album front to back with highlights including MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE performing "The Black Parade", A DAY TO REMEMBER's "Homesick", JIMMY EAT WORLD's "Bleed American", PIERCE THE VEIL's "Collide With The Sky", THE USED's "In Love And Death", SIMPLE PLAN performing "No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls", DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL's "Dusk And Summer", COHEED AND CAMBRIA's "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV", along with NADA SURF's "Let Go", in addition to rare reunions from COBRA STARSHIP performing "¡Viva la Cobra!" and CHIODOS performing "All's Well That Ends Well" and much more. View the entire lineup with dedicated album performances below.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. When We Were Young has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

When We Were Young is produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment.