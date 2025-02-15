Watch: POST MALONE Fronts NIRVANA Reunion At 'Saturday Night Live' 50th-Anniversary Concert

NIRVANA's surviving members — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear — joined forces with Post Malone to perform the NIRVANA classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" during "Saturday Night Live"'s 50th-anniversary concert.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Adam Sandler introduced the supergroup of musicians to the audience on Friday (February 14) New York City's Radio City Music Hall, saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, Post NIRVANA!"

Post Malone is a huge NIRVANA fan whose 2020 all-NIRVANA covers livestream (featuring BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker) will make its vinyl debut in April for Record Store Day.

Five years ago, Grohl had praised Malone's passion for NIRVANA's music, calling his tribute "super cool."

The three-hour-plus "Saturday Night Live" 50th-anniversary concert, which was streamed live on Peacock, also featured PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder and THE ROOTS covering the Tom Petty classic "The Waiting", David Byrne performing with both the ARCADE FIRE and Robyn, Miley Cyrus with ALABAMA SHAKES' Brittany Howard, Snoop Dogg and Jelly Roll, and a two-thirds FUGEES reunion with Lauryn Hill.

Grohl, Novoselic and Smear previously reunited onstage on January 30 during the FireAid benefit concert to perform several of NIRVANA's classic songs. Filling the lead vocal slot vacated by Kurt Cobain's death almost 31 years ago were guest singers St. Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Violet Grohl, Dave's 18-year-old daughter.

The unannounced performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles opened with St. Vincent singing the "Nevermind" classic "Breed", followed by Gordon on "School", a song from NIRVANA's debut album, "Bleach". Jett then took the stage to sing another "Nevermind" track, "Territorial Pissings", before Violet took over for "All Apologies" from NIRVANA's "In Utero" album.

St. Vincent, Jett and Gordon — along with Lorde — previously fronted a partial reunion of NIRVANA when the band was being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.

Prior to FireAid, Grohl, Novoselic and Smear performed together in January 2020 at The Art Of Elysium charity's annual "Heaven" gala at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Grohl, Novoselic and Smear played a five-song set of NIRVANA's hits, with Beck, St. Vincent and Violet Grohl handling lead vocals. "Lithium" featured St. Vincent at the front, with Beck singing "In Bloom" and "Been A Son". Violet joined the group to perform "Heart-Shaped Box" before the set closed out with a performance of David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World".