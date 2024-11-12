  • facebook
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces Summer 2025 North American Stadium Tour

November 12, 2024

After performing "The Black Parade" album in its entirety at the most recent When We Were Young festival, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCEGerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way — will celebrate "The Black Parade" this coming summer. The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time". The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.

Watch the tour trailer below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

July 11, 2025 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Special guest: VIOLENT FEMMES

July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Special guest: 100 GECS

July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Special guest: WALLOWS

August 2, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Special guest: GARBAGE

August 9, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Special guests: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and THURSDAY

August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Special guest: ALICE COOPER

August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Special guest: PIXIES

August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Special guest: DEVO

September 7, 2025 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Special guest: IDLES

September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Special guest: EVANESCENCE

Following the success of their independently released debut album and major label breakout sophomore album that has been certified three times platinum, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE skyrocketed into the mainstream with their 2006 album "The Black Parade", which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rock Albums and U.S. Top Tastemaker Albums charts. Its leading single, "Welcome To The Black Parade", has been certified five times platinum, while the album itself has earned four times platinum status.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler

My chemical romance
