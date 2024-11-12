MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces Summer 2025 North American Stadium Tour

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces Summer 2025 North American Stadium TourNovember 12, 2024
After performing "The Black Parade" album in its entirety at the most recent When We Were Young festival, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE — Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way — will celebrate "The Black Parade" this coming summer. The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time". The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.
Watch the tour trailer below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Tour dates:
July 11, 2025 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Special guest: VIOLENT FEMMES
July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
Special guest: 100 GECS
July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Special guest: WALLOWS
August 2, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Special guest: GARBAGE
August 9, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Special guests: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and THURSDAY
August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Special guest: ALICE COOPER
August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Special guest: PIXIES
August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Special guest: DEVO
September 7, 2025 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Special guest: IDLES
September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Special guest: EVANESCENCE
Following the success of their independently released debut album and major label breakout sophomore album that has been certified three times platinum, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE skyrocketed into the mainstream with their 2006 album "The Black Parade", which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rock Albums and U.S. Top Tastemaker Albums charts. Its leading single, "Welcome To The Black Parade", has been certified five times platinum, while the album itself has earned four times platinum status.
Photo credit: Chapman Baehler
