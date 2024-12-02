MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Comments On Death Of Former Drummer BOB BRYAR

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has commented on the passing of the band's former drummer Bob Bryar.

Bryar was found dead at his home in Tennessee on November 26. Law enforcement sources told the outlet the 44-year-old musician was last seen alive on Nov. 4.

A medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar's death, TMZ reported.

Earlier today (Monday, December 2),MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE released the following statement via social media: "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time.

"May he rest in peace."

Bryar joined MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE in 2004 as the replacement for the band's original drummer Matt Pelissier. He performed and recorded music with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE on all of the band's subsequent releases, including the classic album "The Black Parade", until his departure in 2010.

On March 3, 2010, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE guitarist Frank revealed that Bob had left the band. In an official statement on the band's web site, he wrote: "As of 4 weeks ago, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and Bob Bryar parted ways.

"This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same."

In 2015, Bob opened up about his exit from MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, writing in a social media post: "It's been about five years since I was kicked out of MY CHEM, I became the most depressed, angry, suicidal person ever. Now, I am on so many pills that I feel a bit better, although, it still (b)others me every day. In a recent conversation, I was told I won't be back."

Bryar retired from the music industry in 2014 and pursued a career as an estate agent.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler