MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Shares Previously Unreleased Live Version Of 'Helena'

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has unveiled a previously unreleased live version of its four-times-platinum-certified generational anthem "Helena" — the second bonus track off the band's forthcoming "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition)" . Additionally, the official music video for "Helena" has also been film restored. Watch it below.

Earlier this year, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE announced the expanded edition of its three-times-platinum-certified sophomore album, out on June 6, 2025 — exactly 21 years to the original release date. The "Deluxe Edition" is remixed and remastered and will be available on CD, multiple colored vinyl variants, including a stunning zoetrope 2LP, and digitally. The 2LP vinyl formats are three-sided, with Side 4 boasting a special etching, making them collector's items for the MCRmy.

To commemorate the band's beloved 2004 album, Grammy Award-winning producer Rich Costey has done new mixes for the "Deluxe Edition". It is also presented with brand new artwork. The collection features four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005: previously unreleased live versions of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)", "Helena" and "The Ghost Of You", plus a live take on "You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison" — originally released as a B-side on the limited edition U.K. CD single of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)".

"Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge" redefined the 21st-century rock genre and catapulted MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE into global stardom. Rolling Stone touted it on the "40 Greatest Emo Albums Of All Time", proclaiming the band's "purposeful revolution started here." The record landed on Spin's "The 300 Best Albums of the Past 30 Years (1985–2014)" list and NME's "20 Emo Albums That Have Resolutely Stood The Test Of Time" list. Alternative Press hailed it as MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's "best album" and "the definitive MCR LP from their discography." Not to mention, Pitchfork described it as "an operatic pop-rock behemoth that became an icon for outcasts," attesting that "MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE thrived because they came to the realization that emotional outcasts deserved something to cheer for, even if their victories were imaginary." To date, the record has sold over seven million copies worldwide.

The band's impact continues to reverberate from one generation to the next — and that influence shows no signs of diminishing. If anything, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's upcoming sold-out 2025 North American stadium tour — "'Long Live': The Black Parade" — proves just that. The entire tour sold out merely hours after tickets went on sale.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler