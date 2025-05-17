POP EVIL Announces 'Unleaded' Acoustic EP, Shares Cover Of SIMPLE MINDS' 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'

Michigan rock band POP EVIL has delivered a surprise cover of SIMPLE MINDS' classic '80s hit "Don't You (Forget About Me)". The track is reimagined through a minimalist lens from POP EVIL's "Unleaded" performance at the group's album-release event with SiriusXM Octane. This marks the first time that POP EVIL has ever commercially released a cover song in their career.

"There is such a special story connected to this piece for so many people worldwide," reflects POP EVIL singer Leigh Kakaty. "What started off meaningful as one thing, when they were young, now holds a much deeper weight. It's tied to an entire lifetime of choices, experiences, and moments. We are shining a light on a new way of discovering these lyrics and asking the deepest of questions. A question we all ask: "Will we be remembered?"

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" will be featured on POP EVIL's forthcoming four-song EP, "Unleaded". The live, acoustic EP is a bold departure from their signature sound. "Unleaded" reveals an entirely different side of the band — one that trades distortion and fury for shadow and nuance. It will leave you with chills running up and down your spine.

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" — along with the other songs on the EP — were recorded in the heart of New York City at an extremely special show that only a small subset of the band's diehard fans were lucky enough to witness. The EP also includes an "Unleaded" version of the band's hit single "What Remains". The original version is currently Top 10 at rock radio.

The show was hosted by SiriusXM Octane and set within the edgy, denim-clad atmosphere of the "Cult Of Individuality" showroom. This ensuing release strips away the band's signatures — thunderous riffs and ferocious, breath-stealing energy — in favor of laying bare the soul of their songwriting in an intimate performance.

"Unleaded" track listing:

01. What Remains (Unleaded Version)

02. Paranoid (Crash & Burn) (Unleaded Version)

03. Wishful Thinking (Unleaded Version)

04. Don't You (Forget About Me) (Reimagined Unleaded Version)

POP EVIL is currently wrapping up the last few dates of its current headline tour. The band will perform at festivals and fairs this summer. Expect more touring later in 2025.

POP EVIL's eighth album, "What Remains", was released on March 21 via MNRK.