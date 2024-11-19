MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's 2025 Stadium Tour Sells 365,000 Tickets Within Hours; Second Dodger Stadium Show Added

Hours after tickets went on sale last Friday (November 15) for MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE "'Long Live': The Black Parade 2025 North American Stadium Tour", fans acted quickly and 365,000 tickets were sold.

Due to popular demand, the band has added a second night in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

After performing "The Black Parade" album in its entirety at the most recent When We Were Young festival, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE — Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way — will celebrate "The Black Parade" next summer. The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time". The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.

Tour dates:

July 11, 2025 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Special guest: VIOLENT FEMMES

July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Special guest: 100 GECS

July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Special guest: WALLOWS

July 27, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Special guest: WALLOWS

August 2, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Special guest: GARBAGE

August 9, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Special guests: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and THURSDAY

August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Special guest: ALICE COOPER

August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Special guest: PIXIES

August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Special guest: DEVO

September 7, 2025 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Special guest: IDLES

September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Special guest: EVANESCENCE

"It has been seventeen years since 'The Black Parade' was sent to the MOAT," the band shared online ahead of "'Long Live': The Black Parade" tour general sale. "In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about 'THE CONCRETE AGE'; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band… The Black Parade."

Following the success of their independently released debut album and major label breakout sophomore album that has been certified three times platinum, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE skyrocketed into the mainstream with their 2006 album "The Black Parade", which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rock Albums and U.S. Top Tastemaker Albums charts. Its leading single, "Welcome To The Black Parade", has been certified five times platinum, while the album itself has earned four times platinum status.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler