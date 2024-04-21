MY DYING BRIDE: 'A Profound Sense Of Discontent Among The Bandmembers' Led To Concert Cancelations

English doom metal pioneers MY DYING BRIDE, who have just released their 15th studio album, "A Mortal Binding", have issued an official statement regarding the recent revelation that they were canceling all of their previously announced 2024 tour dates, including an appearance at this year's Maryland Deathfest.

Earlier today, MY DYING BRIDE's social media was updated with the following announcement: "The production of this latest album was arduous and challenging to such an extent that it has revealed fractures within the band. These tensions had already been observed during the creation of the previous 2 albums and were only exacerbated during the Covid period. Over the past few months, they have intensified, causing a profound sense of discontent among the band members. The resulting stress and the pervasive feeling of burnout, along with the physical and mental malaise it creates, necessitated a period of time off which unfortunately impacts on live shows.

"The reason for the lack of an official statement until now is because the band has truly hoped to resolve these internal issues and perform some shows this year while trying find a resolution in time to satisfy all parties involved. Sadly, this resolution is yet to be found.

"Regrettably, a lack of understanding and poor communication from our professional partners has resulted in an untimely and chaotic mess from which a recovery is challenging. However, the promoters have now been officially contacted and it is hoped that steps can be taken to minimise the impact on you all.

"We apologise for keeping you in the dark, but these are indeed challenging times."

In a recent interview with Lindsay C of This Day In Metal, MY DYING BRIDE guitarist Andrew Craighan stated about the band's 2024 concert cancelations: "Well, Maryland Deathfest, firstly, shouldn't have said [what they said in a statement announcing MY DYING BRIDE's withdrawal from the event], and they know that and have since apologized — well, privately apologized.

"We have some live problems, which we're — how best to say it? — massaging, I would say. They're not insurmountable. I don't have all the facts just yet, which means I don't wanna blab too much. But we're in talks with everybody who has the facts, and we will be putting out a statement, basically, that either will explain or at least calm people down as to what's going on.

"It's all a bit weird right now, so it's difficult to talk about — mainly because I don't wanna say anything out of turn and then everything you say will be used in evidence against you and all that," he added.

The follow-up to 2019's "The Ghost Of Orion", "A Mortal Binding" came out on April 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

MY DYING BRIDE hired "The Ghost Of Orion" studio wizard Mark Mynett to produce, mix, and master "A Mortal Binding". The group holed up at Mynett's Mynetaur Productions (PARADISE LOST, ROTTING CHRIST) in Manchester, U.K., where they tracked the album consecutively from July to September 2023.

