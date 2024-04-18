  • facebook
MY DYING BRIDE Guitarist Addresses Concert Cancelations: 'We Have Some Live Problems Which We're Massaging'

April 18, 2024

In a new interview with Lindsay C of This Day In Metal, Andrew Craighan, the guitarist of English doom metal pioneers MY DYING BRIDE, addressed the recent announcement that he and his bandmates were canceling all of their previously announced 2024 tour dates, including an appearance at this year's Maryland Deathfest. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, Maryland Deathfest, firstly, shouldn't have said that, and they know that and have since apologized — well, privately apologized.

"We have some live problems, which we're — how best to say it? — massaging, I would say. They're not insurmountable. I don't have all the facts just yet, which means I don't wanna blab too much. But we're in talks with everybody who has the facts, and we will be putting out a statement, basically, that either will explain or at least calm people down as to what's going on.

"It's all a bit weird right now, so it's difficult to talk about — mainly because I don't wanna say anything out of turn and then everything you say will be used in evidence against you and all that," he added.

MY DYING BRIDE will release its 15th studio album, "A Mortal Binding", on April 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"A Mortal Binding" is the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's "The Ghost Of Orion".

MY DYING BRIDE hired "The Ghost Of Orion" studio wizard Mark Mynett to produce, mix, and master "A Mortal Binding". The group holed up at Mynett's Mynetaur Productions (PARADISE LOST, ROTTING CHRIST) in Manchester, U.K., where they tracked the album consecutively from July to September 2023.

For over three decades, MY DYING BRIDE has been the voice of the hopeless and broken, combining haunting sounds with crushing misery and melancholy. With their signature sound they've shaped the doom metal scene like barely any other act and integrated both soft violin melodies and violent death metal growls into their music, while always staying strictly loyal to themselves. And since the early Nineties, the band's masterminds and founding members Andrew Craighan and Aaron Stainthorpe forged beautiful grief into studio albums with songs of epic length. As MY DYING BRIDE edge past their 33rd year, they're aging gracefully, remaining as vital and heart-wrenching as ever.

MY DYING BRIDE is:

Aaron Stainthorpe - vocals
Andrew Craighan - guitars
Lena Abé - bass
Shaun MacGowan - keyboards, violin
Neil Blanchett - guitars
Dan Mullins - drums

