Watch: JOE LYNN TURNER Returns To Moscow To Perform RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE And YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Classics

The Наталья Лобановская YouTube channel has uploaded video of Joe Lynn Turner's entire April 3, 2025 concert at 1930 club in Moscow, Russia. Check it out below.

Featured songs:

00:00:00 - Intro

00:01:51 - Belly Of The Beast

00:07:52 - Black Sun

00:13:18 - Desire

00:19:00 - Tortured Soul

00:24:54 - Rise Up

00:29:54 - Death Alley Driver (RAINBOW)

00:36:27 - Jealous Lover (RAINBOW)

00:40:18 - Stone Cold (RAINBOW)

00:46:13 - I Surrender (RAINBOW)

00:52:42 - Can't Happen Here (RAINBOW)

00:58:01 - King Of Dreams (DEEP PURPLE)

01:04:06 - Cut Runs Deep (DEEP PURPLE)

01:10:35 - Angel

01:16:20 - Blood Money

01:20:29 - Band Introduction

01:23:43 - Drum Solo

01:27:53 - Pictures Of Home (DEEP PURPLE)

01:34:21 - Guitar Solo

01:39:50 - Blood Red Sky

01:47:04 - Spotlight Kid (RAINBOW)

Encore:

01:53:22 - Rising Force (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN)

01:58:59 - Highway Star (DEEP PURPLE)

02:05:57 - Long Live Rock 'N' Roll (RAINBOW)

The former RAINBOW and DEEP PURPLE frontman, who previously played in Moscow in March 2023, October 2023 and October 2024, broke with most international artists who canceled their live appearances in Russia in response to the global condemnation against the Kremlin and its president, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine. In addition, major record labels suspended their operations in Russia, while streaming services like Spotify pulled out of the market.

Three years ago, Joe dropped the hairpiece he had worn since the age of 14 after being diagnosed with alopecia at three years old.

The singer went public with his new look in August 2022 in a series publicity images released to promote his latest solo album, "Belly Of The Beast". In a press release for the LP, Joe said that he started wearing the wig to deal with "emotional and psychological damage from cruel bullying in school."

Joe founded FANDANGO in 1977 and sang for the band for four records before RAINBOW guitarist Ritchie Blackmore rang. His vocals powered the seminal "Difficult To Cure" in 1981, going gold in the U.K., France, and Japan in addition to cracking the Top 50 of the Billboard 200 and Top 3 on the U.K. Top Albums chart. A year later, he ignited RAINBOW's "Straight Between The Eyes", which Guitar World retrospectively hailed as one of "The 25 Greatest Rock Guitar Albums of 1982." It also spawned the Hot 100 hit "Stone Cold". During 1988, a Polygram VP wanted Turner to extend his writing and singing skills to collaborate with legendary shred virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen for his project RISING FORCE. Their album, "Odyssey", scaled the Top 40 of the Top 200, marking Malmsteen's highest bow on the respective chart and going gold in Sweden. Not long after, he reteamed with Blackmore for DEEP PURPLE's "Slaves And Masters" (1990),reaching gold status in Switzerland and Japan.

In addition, Joe has co-written for and appeared on classics such as Mick Jones's "Mick Jones" (1989),RIOT's "The Privilege Of Power" (1990) and Lita Ford's "Dangerous Curves" (1991),to name a few. Not to mention, he lent his background vocals to Michael Bolton's double-platinum "The Hunger" (1987),Cher's platinum "Cher" (1987),Billy Joel's Grammy Award-nominated quadruple-platinum "Storm Front" (1989),and many more. From 2001 to 2004, he teamed up with his friend and counterpart Glenn Hughes and formed HTP (HUGHES TURNER PROJECT). The release of two highly acclaimed original albums and two world tours in support gave him further recognition. Other collaborations range from shining on stage with "Raiding The Rock Vault" at LVH Hotel and Casino and an unforgettable turn on "X Factor Bulgaria" to two cuts on MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP's 2021 album "Immortal".

Concert poster photo credit: Agata Nigrovskaya (courtesy of Mascot Label Group)