MY DYING BRIDE Guitarist: 'We Have Some Problems To Sort Out' Within The Band

In a recent interview with Brazil's Headbangers News, guitarist Andrew Craighan of English doom metal pioneers MY DYING BRIDE was asked when fans can expect to see him and his bandmates on tour in support of their latest album, "A Mortal Binding". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm sorry. I really, really don't have a real answer for that. To try and give you some understanding that MY DYING BRIDE is not a full-time band. We all have very much normal jobs and sadly that drags on our time, as you can imagine. And, obviously, it means we have to ask permission to leave work and all those kind of things. So that's one difficulty. And also the distance, because we would need more than one gig for the promoters to make it make sense and all those kinds of things. So the sad and real answer is I don't have an answer. But on the plus side on this, if there is a light at the end of this well, we do think about it. We do try, and our agent does listen to various promoters and tries to get things going. But like everybody else, we're at the mercy of how it all works and how our professional jobs keep us sort of — not necessarily held back, but it's all got to align."

He added: "I mean, we have some problems to sort out. Some people have some personal problems that we need to sort of overcome. It's not insurmountable… I know people are concerned because obviously people, they care for the band in ways that we didn't expect. But I reckon we'll be okay. Everything's a little bit messy right now. We have some things that we have to organize and iron out, let's say, but it's not insurmountable."

Last month, MY DYING BRIDE issued an official statement regarding the recent revelation that they were canceling all of their previously announced 2024 tour dates, including an appearance at this year's Maryland Deathfest. The band said: "The production of this latest album was arduous and challenging to such an extent that it has revealed fractures within the band. These tensions had already been observed during the creation of the previous 2 albums and were only exacerbated during the Covid period. Over the past few months, they have intensified, causing a profound sense of discontent among the band members. The resulting stress and the pervasive feeling of burnout, along with the physical and mental malaise it creates, necessitated a period of time off which unfortunately impacts on live shows.

"The reason for the lack of an official statement until now is because the band has truly hoped to resolve these internal issues and perform some shows this year while trying find a resolution in time to satisfy all parties involved. Sadly, this resolution is yet to be found.

"Regrettably, a lack of understanding and poor communication from our professional partners has resulted in an untimely and chaotic mess from which a recovery is challenging. However, the promoters have now been officially contacted and it is hoped that steps can be taken to minimise the impact on you all.

"We apologise for keeping you in the dark, but these are indeed challenging times."

The follow-up to 2019's "The Ghost Of Orion", "A Mortal Binding" came out on April 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

MY DYING BRIDE hired "The Ghost Of Orion" studio wizard Mark Mynett to produce, mix, and master "A Mortal Binding". The group holed up at Mynett's Mynetaur Productions (PARADISE LOST, ROTTING CHRIST) in Manchester, U.K., where they tracked the album consecutively from July to September 2023.

MY DYING BRIDE is:

Aaron Stainthorpe - vocals

Andrew Craighan - guitars

Lena Abé - bass

Shaun MacGowan - keyboards, violin

Neil Blanchett - guitars

Dan Mullins - drums