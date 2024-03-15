MY DYING BRIDE Shares Music Video For New Single 'The 2nd Of Three Bells'

British death-doom legends MY DYING BRIDE will release their 15th studio album, "A Mortal Binding", on April 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the Yorkshire based sextet has shared the second single from the record. The solemn, mournful track titled "The 2nd Of Three Bells" comes accompanied by a richly gothic video directed by Daniel Gray.

MY DYING BRIDE's Andrew Craighan commented: "'The 2nd Of Three Bells' see the band in a more musical performance role juxtaposed with artistic metaphor of the struggles between the deathknell itself and the lust for life's brief joys."

When the LP's first single, "Thornwyck Hymn", was made available last month, MY DYING BRIDE's Aaron Stainthorpe said in a statement: "Set upon the rugged coast of Yorkshire, Thornwyck village has spent an eternity being haunted by the chill waters that wash its shore — and the hidden folk who dwell in the salty depths. Woe betide anyone who fares into the briny sea, or even steels to close to its edge for they may never set foot back on mother earth."

"A Mortal Binding", the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's "The Ghost Of Orion", finds the Yorkshire-based quintet delighting in anxiety, loss, and toil to resplendent effect. From the raw distress of "Her Dominion" and twisted horror of "Thornwyck Hymn" to the funerary violins of the 11-minute monolith "The Apocalyptist" and the classic-feeling "The 2nd Of Three Bells", "A Mortal Binding" is pinnacle MY DYING BRIDE. If "Songs Of Darkness, Words Of Light" (2004) elevated the band to new heights and "A Map Of All Our Failures" (2012) expanded upon the group's mid-tens grandeur, then "A Mortal Binding" stages MY DYING BRIDE's next exultant phase of elegiac misery.

"A Mortal Binding" track listing:

01. Her Dominion

02. Thornwyck Hymn

03. The 2nd Of Three Bells

04. Unthroned Creed

05. The Apocalyptist

06. A Starving Heart

07. Crushed Embers

MY DYING BRIDE hired "The Ghost Of Orion" studio wizard Mark Mynett to produce, mix, and master "A Mortal Binding". The group holed up at Mynett's Mynetaur Productions (PARADISE LOST, ROTTING CHRIST) in Manchester, U.K., where they tracked the album consecutively from July to September 2023.

For over three decades, MY DYING BRIDE has been the voice of the hopeless and broken, combining haunting sounds with crushing misery and melancholy. With their signature sound they've shaped the doom metal scene like barely any other act and integrated both soft violin melodies and violent death metal growls into their music, while always staying strictly loyal to themselves. And since the early Nineties, the band's masterminds and founding members Andrew Craighan and Aaron Stainthorpe forged beautiful grief into studio albums with songs of epic length. As MY DYING BRIDE edge past their 33rd year, they're aging gracefully, remaining as vital and heart-wrenching as ever.

MY DYING BRIDE is:

Aaron Stainthorpe - vocals

Andrew Craighan - guitars

Lena Abé - bass

Shaun MacGowan - keyboards, violin

Neil Blanchett - guitars

Dan Mullins - drums