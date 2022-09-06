MYLES KENNEDY Doesn't Know If SLASH Will Continue To Create Solo Music For Years To Come

ALTER BRIDGE singer Myles Kennedy, who first collaborated with Slash in 2009 and has fronted the GUNS N' ROSES guitarist's solo band since 2010, was asked in a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio if he thinks Slash will continue to create solo music for years to come. Myles responded: "That's a good question. I honestly don't know. I think that we're all really grateful and to some degree surprised by the run that we've had."

He continued: "When I first signed on to do [the song] 'Starlight' [with Slash] back in 2009, and then we ended up doing 'Back From Cali' [for Slash's self-titled solo album], I thought that would pretty much be it. And then he brought up, 'Well, let's just do a tour together,' and I thought, 'Okay, there'll be a tour and that'll be it.' But if you had told me that 12 years down the road, 13 years down the road we would have had this long run and multiple records and tour the world a number of times, I would have been blown away. So, I guess time will tell how that continues."

Kennedy sang lead vocals on a pair of songs that appeared on Slash's eponymous solo debut album in 2010 before taking a more central role — under the SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS banner — on 2012's "Apocalyptic Love", 2014's "World On Fire", 2018's "Living The Dream" and 2022's "4".

The latest SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS album, the aforementioned "4", was released in February via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy (vocals),Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile),revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

Since reuniting with GUNS N' ROSES in 2016, Slash has toured regularly with both GUNS and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS.