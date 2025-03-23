NANCY WILSON On Upcoming HEART Biopic: 'We're About To Cast It'

In a new interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Nancy Wilson offered an update on the previously announced HEART biopic. The movie about the Seattle rock greats is being written and directed by Carrie Brownstein, of SLEATER-KINNEY and "Portlandia" fame, and is being produced for Amazon by Lynda Obst, who has produced more than 20 movies and TV shows, including "Interstellar", "Contact", "Sleepless In Seattle", "The Fisher King", "Flashdance"; Amazon's "Good Girls Revolt", TVLand's "Hot In Cleveland", SyFy's "Helix" and NBC's miniseries "The '60s".

Nancy stated about the status of the HEART biopic: "We're getting the ending right now … and we're about to cast it," Wilson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, adding that there's also interest from different companies pursuing a HEART documentary.

Back in October 2023, Nancy's sister, HEART singer Ann Wilson, told the "Totally 80s" podcast about the HEART biopic: "I've seen a couple of drafts of the script. It's good. [Carrie's] a great writer. If anybody can capture the story of a couple of women in rock, it's probably Carrie, 'cause she's been there herself. And Lynda Obst is one of the producers."

Asked if she knows yet who is playing her and/or her sister Nancy, Ann said: "There've been a few things bandied about, but nothing solid yet."

Pressed about whom she would like to play her, and if she wants it be someone "who can sing," Ann said: "I'd like somebody who could sing, and then they could sing some, I could sing some. I think that my preference would be somebody young and brand new and fresh — somebody who's really got their shit together in terms of being into the script."

One actress who was interested in playing Ann in the film is Anne Hathaway, "but I don't think she's exactly right for it," Ann said in a November 2020 interview with the SiriusXM show "Volume West".

The movie will begin in the Wilson sisters' childhood and end in the '90s.

HEART's "Royal Flush" tour kicked off on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trek is making stops in cities including Milwaukee, Montreal, Toronto, Boston and more before wrapping April 16 in New York City.

Earlier this month, HEART announced the "An Evening With Heart" spring/summer 2025 U.S. tour. The trek, which will see the band performing two separate sets each night, will kick off May 31 at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City and conclude on June 28 in Hollywood, Florida.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the Seventies and Eighties, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.