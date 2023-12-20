NANCY WILSON Partners With DEFINITIVE AUTHENTIC To Launch Collectibles Shop

Definitive Authentic is the emerging consumer brand of parent company Inveniem — an archival content / IP management company. The company's direct-to-fan digital content and authenticated collectible experiences are quickly becoming the go-to for top creators.

Definitive Authentic is finishing 2023 strong, sharing a piece of Nancy Wilson's (co-founder of HEART) rich history with a beautiful selection of never-before-available collectibles.

The Nancy Wilson Shop collections include signed photographs of Nancy by noted photographer Neal Preston, featuring shots of the rock legend recording HEART classics in the studio and performing onstage with her beloved red Ovation 12-string guitar. Additional collection highlights include signed Karmann Sloane-designed art prints that evoke the power and energy of Nancy's onstage presence, and reproductions of gorgeous Christmas cards designed and illustrated by Nancy that were sent to HEART fans throughout the years.

As with every Inveniem/Definitive Authentic client initiative, the collectibles offered in this shop are only the beginning. Nancy's legacy platform will expand over time to share artifacts and stories from her entire, culturally defining history, directly from Nancy, to her fans.

Together with parent company Inveniem, Definitive Authentic will continue providing fans unparalleled access to their favorite artists in 2024. Previously released experiences include collaborations with DEF LEPPARD (The Leppard Vault),METALLICA (The Metallica Black Box),GHOST (Spillways Lounge),Stephen Stills (Instill Change Initiative),Devin Booker (Sneaker Auction) and Wiz Khalifa (The Wiz Vault). New initiatives coming in 2024 include collaborations with MÖTLEY CRÜE, the Naomi Judd estate and Monty Python co-founder Eric Idle.

Inveniem CEO Brad Mindich says: "It's an honor and a privilege to collaborate with these world-renowned creators. We're looking forward to multiple client releases and experiences in 2024 across genres and new verticals; it's going to be an amazing year celebrating and sharing our clients' extraordinary work with their worldwide fans."

Nancy Wilson is a true music icon, not only renowned for her legendary guitar prowess but also celebrated for her exceptional skills as a songwriter and lead vocalist. A prodigious guitar virtuoso since the tender age of 9, Nancy, alongside her sister Ann, propelled the multi-platinum rock group HEART to unparalleled heights. Their musical journey includes the sale of over 35 million albums, an impressive tally of 10 Top 10 albums, four Grammy nominations, and the esteemed induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Recognized for their monumental impact, Nancy and HEART were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy. In an era when female representation in rock 'n' roll was limited, Nancy emerged as a trailblazer, carving out a space for women to take center stage, lead rock bands, and captivate audiences worldwide with their electrifying performances.

Definitive Authentic works directly with renowned artists, athletes, brands, and franchises across music, culture, and sports to expand their legacies and create powerful connections with their fans. As the consumer-facing brand of Inveniem — a leader in confidential archival services — it has access to first-hand stories, personal archives, and authenticated memorabilia. Created by Inveniem in 2020, Definitive Authentic builds digital and physical experiences, creates compelling narratives, and tells stories through technology for their clients' physical and digital artifacts. Its platform enables talent and their estates to generate previously untapped revenue across live experiences. Examples include GHOST's immersive touring museum experience, virtual museums with limited-edition collectibles like the METALLICA Black Box and the DEF LEPPARD Vault, and one-of-a-kind artifact auctions like basketball player Devin Booker's charity initiative. Definitive Authentic is revolutionizing the fan experience, one artifact at a time.

Inveniem is an archival content and IP management company that works with iconic global creators to provide confidential archival services for their clients' physical and digital artifacts. Founded in 2012, Ineveniem identified a need to professionally connect a client's past, present, and future, its diverse and rapidly growing client roster includes METALLICA, Chris Paul, Eric Idle, the Naomi Judd estate, Nancy Wilson, DEF LEPPARD and more. Inveniem preserves and protects the legacies of well-known figures across music, sports, art, culture, lifestyle, and more. The company is known for both its obsession with confidentiality and its overarching message to its clients: Your past is your future.

Photo credit: Epiphone / Prime PR Group, Inc.