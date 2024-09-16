NASTY SAVAGE Shares 'Schizoid Platform' Single From Upcoming 'Jeopardy Room' Album

U.S. metal legends NASTY SAVAGE have premiered "Schizoid Platform", the second single from their upcoming album, "Jeopardy Room", coming on October 10, 2024 via FHM Records. Check it out below.

NASTY SAVAGE rose to popularity in the mid-1980s primarily due to vocalist "Nasty" Ronnie Galletti's over-the-top stage performances (in early shows Ronnie would smash television sets over his head). After landing a deal with Metal Blade Records, the band released three full-length albums and an EP between 1985 and 1989. NASTY SAVAGE split up a short time later and played some reunion shows in the late 1990s.

NASTY SAVAGE's "comeback" album, "Psycho Psycho", was released in Europe in March 2004 through Metal Blade Records. The CD contained 12 songs in total, including a new version of the demo classic "Savage Desire". The group played occasional live shows before disbanding for the second time in 2012. They once again reformed in January 2016 and have been active ever since.

"Jeopardy Room" was recorded in the legendary Morrisound Recording Studio in Tampa, Florida and was produced by Jim Morris who also worked with bands like SAVATAGE and CRIMSON GLORY in the past. It features special guests on the track "Witches Sabbath": Donald Tardy (drums) and John Tardy (vocals) of OBITUARY.

Track listing:

01. Invocations

02. Jeopardy Room

03. Brain Washer

04. Southern Fried Homicide

05. Witches Sabbath

06. Schizoid Platform

07. Aztec Elegance

08. Operation Annihilate

09. Blood Syndicate

10. The 6th Finger

11. Sainted Devil

Recording lineup:

"Nasty" Ron Galletti - Vocals

Jim Coker - Drums

Dave Orman - Guitars

Pete Sykes - Guitars

Kyle Sokol - Bass

In February 2017, NASTY SAVAGE's self-titled debut album as well as its follow-up effort, "Indulgence", were reissued. Both albums were made available on vinyl as well as on digi-CDs. The "Indulgence" CD featured the four songs of the "Abstract Reality" mini-album as a bonus.