NEAL SCHON And 'Members Of The Current JOURNEY Touring Band' To Perform On Season 28 Finale Of 'The Voice'

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon has confirmed that he will perform on the season 28 finale of the NBC singing competition show "The Voice" on Tuesday, December 16.

On Sunday (December 14),Schon took to his social media to write that he will take the stage with "members of the current JOURNEY touring band" to promote JOURNEY's upcoming tour. He later clarified that he will play with Deen Castronovo (drums and vocals),Jason Derlatka (keyboards and vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass),adding that keyboardist Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda "could not make" the show.

Schon wrote: "There were many other great TV opportunities that I had to turn down.

"I want to work and promote after being off for close to a year."

According to People, Schon and the above-mentioned members of JOURNEY will perform a medley of the band's great hits, including "Lights", "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'" and "Don't Stop Believin'".

JOURNEY's performance will be accompanied by coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire, as well as some season 28 fan-favorite artists.

Last month, JOURNEY announced the "Final Frontier" farewell tour, set to launch in early 2026. Presented by AEG Presents, the first North American leg of "Final Frontier" will consist of 60 dates, kicking off on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and wrapping up on July 2 in Laredo, Texas.

Billed as "A Special Evening With Journey", the "Final Frontier" tour promises an "all-new, special evening with stage production across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including 'Don't Stop Believin'', 'Any Way You Want It', 'Faithfully', 'Lights' and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible."

JOURNEY has had 19 Top 40 singles and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since forming in 1973.

Schon is a three-time Hall Of Fame inductee, having been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall Of Fame, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of JOURNEY.