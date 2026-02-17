NEKROGOBLIKON Announces 'The Boiling Sea' EP, Shares Music Video For 'The Secret Elephant'

Goblin metal's least likely legends are back. After nearly two decades of chaos, cult stardom, and the viral mayhem of "No One Survives", NEKROGOBLIKON returns with "The Boiling Sea" — the feral new EP that ushers in a historic era for the band. It arrives on April 17.

Today, the goblin metallers drop the video for "The Secret Elephant" (featuring REEL BIG FISH). Watch the video, directed by Brandon Dermer, below.

For the first time ever, the goblin throne is shared. Former mascot-turned-frontman (and beloved host of the number one comedy podcast "Right Now"),John Goblikon steps fully into the spotlight with soaring melodic vocals, while extreme metal phenom Dickie Allen (of INFANT ANNIHILATOR) unleashes the kind of throat-shredding brutality usually reserved for apocalyptic events.

John states: "I've been asked to give a statement on our new song 'Secret Elephant' and after strong consideration, I've decided I'm not quite sure know what that means. But what I DO know is secrets don't make friends… unless that secret is, of course, an elephant who you happened to befriend. Yhey also say an elephant never forgets, but goblins definitely do, because I literally can't remember where I put my phone! I had it earlier and then I got distracted by this email asking me for a quote about our new song 'Secret Elephant', which is such a banger by the way. Ooh, that reminds me I gotta look for my phone!"

"It was so much fun filming ourselves being goofballs," says Allen. "Also, has anyone seen my beer?"

Produced and mixed by metal mastermind Jason Suecof (JOB FOR A COWBOY, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER),"The Boiling Sea" is a high-octane proving ground for the band's new dual-vocal onslaught, first teased by the 2025 double-feature videos for "Show Me Your Goblin" and "Fiend".

On the upcoming release, guitarist Alex Alereza offers: "Writing for this release began in the midst of constant touring and right after bringing on a new vocal duo, so we found ourselves in new territories both in terms of pace and creative process. And that ended up being a good thing! We had a blast making this together and hope everyone enjoys these songs as much as we do. And for the NEKRO fans that have been with us for a very long time, we decided to include live recordings of five NEKRO classics!"

The goblin horde won't stay submerged for long. NEKROGOBLIKON will hit the road on an electrifying tour alongside Japan's genre-smashing metal force HANABIE., giving fans the chance to witness the premier goblin metal spectacle live and scream along to their favorite anthems.

"The Boiling Sea" track listing:

01. Show Me Your Goblin

02. Fiend

03. Closer To The Sun

04. Secret Elephant (feat. Reel Big Fish)

05. Dead-ish

06. The Boiling Sea

07. Prince Of The Land Of Stench (live)

08. No One Survives (live)

09. Powercore (live)

10. The Magic Spider (live)

11. This Is It (live)

NEKROGOBLIKON on tour:

March 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro #

March 06 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep #

March 08 - Wichita, KS - Wave #

March 09 - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live #

March 10 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In #

March 12 - Allentown, PA - Arrow #

March 13 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live ^

March 14 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ^

March 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore ^

March 17 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre ^

March 18 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^

March 20 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre ^

March 21 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA ^

March 22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa +

March 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^

March 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^

March 25 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom %

March 27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

March 28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center +

March 29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews ^

March 30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues ^

March 31 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s +

April 01 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore ^

April 03 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues ^

April 04 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

April 06 - Austin, TX - Emo's ^

April 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren ^

April 09 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues ^

April 10 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall ^

April 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco ^

April 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco ^

# Headlining with ENTERPRISE EARTH and WRETCHED

^ Supporting HANABIE with ENTERPRISE EARTH

+ Headlining with ENTERPRISE EARTH

% Headlining with local support

