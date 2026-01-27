NERVOSA Announces New Album 'Slave Machine'

Metal heroines NERVOSA will release a new album, "Slave Machine", on April 3, 2026 via Napalm Records. The band's sixth album shows the Brazilian/Greek death/thrash metallers releasing their inner beasts at staggering speed and with formidable emphasis. Having performed at the biggest metal festivals worldwide, from Wacken Open Air to Hellfest, and making a lasting impression on fans and critics alike, NERVOSA aims to consolidate their standing as genre frontrunners. With founding guitarist Prika Amaral established as their new singer with their previous record, "Jailbreak" (2023),they tear through the scene with the force of a sledgehammer.

Once again working with producer Martin Furia of German legends DESTRUCTION, the women bridge the gap between old-school power and critical modernity. "Slave Machine" adds twelve fiery songs to NERVOSA's repertoire and is available for pre-order now.

Along with the album announcement, NERVOSA has released the "Slave Machine" title track, which serves as a perfect first harbinger of the fury the Brazilian/Greek group is about to unleash on the world: instantly turning up the speed and showing a slightly different side of the thrash band with a catchy alternative bridge, the crushing track kicks off a new era for NERVOSA.

NERVOSA comments on the "Slave Machine" title track: "This song is everything that we want to say and play, many different vocal layers and guitar melodies like a scream to say that we are all part of the 'Slave Machine'."

Regarding the "Slave Machine" album, NERVOSA said: "'Slave Machine' is the most brutal and melodic album of NERVOSA, and we are proud to take this step further, keeping our roots."

Twelve new songs show the five-piece exploring their crushing style in an enhanced way. Opening "Impending Doom" builds up menacingly, using thunderous riffs and jagged drums to establish the women's dominance in the scene. The title track, "Slave Machine", instantly turns up the speed and adds a surprising alternative bridge to the already catchy chorus, showing a slightly different side of the metal powerhouses. The following "Ghost Notes" unleashes a storm of heavy, yet easily recognizable riffs, driven by impelling drums and the ever-so-furious vocals of Prika Amaral, crowned by an astounding guitar solo. Through "Beast Of Burden", NERVOSA shows their harshest side, while "You Are Not A Hero" offers a grand chorus, gifting "Slave Machine" a true anthem. "Hate" unfolds with raw brutality, and "The New Empire" looks for destruction with melodic precision. "30 Seconds" rises up to new heights, while "Crawl For Your Pride" combines NERVOSA's trademark social criticism with gut-punching songwriting. Throughout "Learn Or Repeat" and "The Call", the band once again sprinkles in some pieces of modern groove with old-school vibes before "Slave Machine" rears up one final time on the threateningly sinister "Speak In Fire".

"Slave Machine" track listing:

01. Impending Doom

02. Slave Machine

03. Ghost Notes

04. Beast Of Burden

05. You Are Not A Hero

06. Hate

07. The New Empire

08. 30 Seconds

09. Crawling For Your Pride

10. Learn Or Repeat

11. The Call

12. Speak In Fire

In a 2025 interview with Sunray, Prika stated about taking on the role of lead vocalist in NERVOSA: "I’m the only member that is in the band since the beginning. I wrote riffs, vocal lines, lyrics and many things since the beginning, so part of the identity of NERVOSA is on me. That is the way to keep the roots of NERVOSA, but I like to give space for new vision, ideas and possibilities, and this come from the new girls. I love the idea to connect different styles. It makes everything better, and this is a band.

"For me as a singer and guitar player, it was a very easy process because I was doing backing vocals, so switch[ing] to lead vocals was a job to create resistance and study different techniques to be a real singer. The hardest part for me was memorize the lyrics, 'cause my memory is not that good."

NERVOSA is:

Prika Amaral - Vocals, Guitars

Helena Kotina - Guitars

Hel Pyre - Bass

Emmelie Herwegh - Bass

Michaela Naydenova - Drums

Photo credit: Akis Zaralis