NEVERMORE Announces New Lineup, Signs With REIGNING PHOENIX MUSIC

Legendary heavy metal powerhouse NEVERMORE has signed with Reigning Phoenix Music. The band also welcomes to the lineup Jack Cattoi on guitar, Semir Özerkan on bass, and new vocalist Berzan Önen. To showcase the new lineup, NEVERMORE's first live appearance will take place on April 1, 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey.

On this new chapter, guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams share: "We are thrilled to announce that NEVERMORE has officially signed with Reigning Phoenix Music! It was obvious from the start that they were the perfect partner for the new era of NEVERMORE. Their passion for metal music combined with the extensive industry pedigree of their team made the choice easy. We can't wait to get back on stage in front of our fans in Istanbul on April 1st, and we are just as excited to finish writing and putting together the new NEVERMORE album!"

Reigning Phoenix music co-founder Gerado Martinez comments on NEVERMORE joining the RPM roster: "There are no words to describe how proud and excited RPM is at the prospect of being part of NEVERMORE's next chapter. Having been a fan since 1995 when I saw them on tour with DEATH, I've followed them on their entire musical journey and cannot wait for what is yet to come."

Directed and produced by Ola Englund, NEVERMORE has released a documentary film showcasing their rehearsals in January of this year at Swans Neck Soundworks in Väderstad, Sweden. Featuring powerful, raw performances of their tracks including "The River Dragon Has Come", "Engines Of Hate" and "The Heart Collector", it offers an thrilling insight into the band's new era. The film also sees guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams discuss their decision to bring NEVERMORE back, introduce the new members, and reveal their thoughts throughout the audition process. Additionally, Loomis and Williams share news of forthcoming festival appearances across 2026, and future plans for NEVERMORE.

NEVERMORE enters 2026 with purpose, fire, and a clear sense of who they are. Forged in the aftermath of SANCTUARY, the band carved out a sound defined by precision musicianship, fearless songwriting, and emotional intensity. From their self-titled debut in 1995 through landmark releases such as "Dead Heart In A Dead World" and "This Godless Endeavor", NEVERMORE built a global following and a reputation as one of modern metal's most distinctive voices.

Now that legacy moves forward under the leadership of guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams, joined by guitarist Jack Cattoi, bassist Semir Özerkan and vocalist Berzan Önen. After years apart, the spark that first ignited the band has returned with renewed focus. For Van, the timing feels natural.

"It's been brewing for quite a while and has just started to manifest itself into the now," Van says. "So what better time is there to kick things off than now?"

New music is already taking shape. Van smiles at the early results. "If the new music had to be described by one word, that would have to be delicious. Because it's so good it's gonna leave you hungry for more." The writing process is unfolding alongside preparations for the stage, with the band focused equally on honoring the catalog and building what comes next.

The addition of Berzan signaled a powerful evolution. Jeff remembers the first time he saw Berzan's audition video. "He really stood out strong in so many ways upon a first listen," Loomis says. "I could really feel the emotion and passion when I heard him sing for the first time. He wasn't just going through the motions." The connection was immediate. "I could tell right away that he was a fan of Warrel's singing just by the way he delivered and said certain words. I was really blown away at first watch."

The history of NEVERMORE includes an extraordinary lineage of musicians who shaped its evolution. Guitarists Pat O'Brien, Tim Calvert, Steve Smyth and Chris Broderick each left a distinct imprint on the band's catalog and live presence. Bassist Jim Sheppard played a central role in shaping the band's identity during its defining years.

Following the band's disbandment, Jeff Loomis released the acclaimed solo albums "Zero Order Phase" and "Plains Of Oblivion", co-founded CONQUERING DYSTOPIA and spent nearly a decade as a member of ARCH ENEMY, contributing to releases, including "Will To Power" and "Deceivers". Van Williams remained active through projects such as ASHES OF ARES and GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS. Warrel Dane continued creating until his passing in 2017, leaving behind a body of work that continues to inspire musicians and fans worldwide.

As NEVERMORE steps into 2026, the mission is grounded in honesty and intensity. Jeff captures the heart of it. "Van and I are super passionate about the band," he says. "What we deliver and bring back to the audience is us wanting to hear those old tracks again just as much as the fans. We obviously want our old fans there every step of the way, but also look forward to meeting a new generation of fans as well."

NEVERMORE effectively split up in 2011 when Loomis and Williams announced their departure from the band due to personal differences with Dane and Sheppard. Warrel later described NEVERMORE in an interview as "the greatest band that alcohol ever ruined."

Dane died in in December 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil while recording his posthumously released solo studio album, "Shadow Work". The musician reportedly had a heart attack during the night and could not be revived.

According to guitarist Johnny Moraes, who played in Warrel's solo band, Dane had a history of addiction and other health issues. "His health was already very weak because of his diabetes and his problems with alcoholism," he said.

The instrumental parts for Dane's follow-up to 2008's "Praises To The War Machine" solo album were almost completed and he had begun laying down his vocals shortly before his death.

When Loomis and Williams revealed their plan to launch a "world search" for a vocalist and bassist for the reformed version of the band, Van addressed Jim's absence from the reunion, saying: "Some people think it's disrespectful not to involve Jim or inform him of our plans. But those who feel that way don't know the history of the band or the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to this decision. While it may not have been the most ideal approach, the reality is that there hasn't been communication with Jim in years.

"We felt that sometimes, for the sake of a fresh start, it's necessary to move on from relationships that may no longer be conducive to growth or new beginnings. We made this decision with the intention of honoring the legacy of the band while moving forward in a way that felt right for us at the time. That said, we wish him good health and he is free to pursue whatever path he chooses. Without going into too much detail, I'll just say respect goes both ways, and certain things became irreconcilable over time for us… I wish the situation with Jim were different, but the past has brought us here."

Williams also denied that he and Loomis were reforming NEVERMORE as a "money grab", explaining: "Most musicians don't do this for the money. We've spent countless hours thru the years sweating, rehearsing, performing, and recording simply because we love it. This is what we chose to do in life because we've always loved it. That's what drives us, the passion for music, the connection with fans, and the creative process. If money comes from that, great but it has never been the focus, but we also have bills to pay like you."

For his part, Jeff defended the decision to reactivate NEVERMORE with new musicians, writing: "No one can replace Warrel Dane. Bottom line. With his interesting melodies and charisma onstage, he was a force that was a huge part of the band both lyrically and spiritually. With that being said, we aren't looking for a Warrel Dane clone. We are looking for someone that can carry the older NEVERMORE tunes in his vocal style, and someone who can add something new and refreshing to the next chapter of the band. Obviously, this won't be the easiest thing to do."

Loomis "amicably" left ARCH ENEMY in December 2023 and was replaced by Joey Concepcion.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in NEVERMORE, joined ARCH ENEMY in late 2014, but was not involved in the writing for the latter act's two albums that he appeared on, 2017's "Will To Power" and 2022's "Deceivers".

In December 2019, Sheppard launched a project called THE DEAD HEART COLLECTIVE, featuring music and lyrics inspired by Dane. At the time, Sheppard sent his synopsis of THE DEAD HEART COLLECTIVE to BLABBERMOUTH.NET in which he explained his decision to start a new project as a vehicle for Warrel to "channel songs and paintings" through him.

Sheppard addressed NEVERMORE's return in a statement he released to BLABBERMOUTH.NET on January 4, 2025. He wrote at the time: "In my heart, NEVERMORE will always be Warrel, Jeff and I living in a one-room apartment, slaves to an eight-track recording machine, non-stop songwriting insanity. We were driven, we were hungry... To quote Dave Mustaine, we were ready to 'smile, eat shit and ask for more!'

"True, I've been retired. I enjoy my new life in Alaska following bears with my wife Priscila, a wildlife photographer.

"My opinion of [Loomis's and Williams's] press release [announcing the NEVERMORE comeback is] Van came across self-promoting and Jeff felt very sincere; he truly wants to capture a little piece of the magic we held.

"I'm disappointed no one reached out to me concerning the name NEVERMORE, a name that means blood, sweat and tears. With that said, I wish them the best."

Photo credit: Ola Englund