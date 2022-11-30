New ALICE COOPER Biography "Alice Cooper @ 75" Coming In January

Due January 31, 2023, just ahead of Alice Cooper's 75th birthday, via Motorbooks, "Alice Cooper @ 75" is a lavish illustrated biography of the original "shock rocker," examining an extraordinary career through the lens of 75 key events, releases, and collaborations.

Pythons, guillotines, stage blood… Cooper is widely considered the godfather of shock rock thanks to his inventive concoction of vaudeville, horror film conceits, and three-chord rock 'n' roll. In the 208-page "Alice Cooper @ 75", veteran rock journalist Gary Graff shows you this rock icon through the lens of 75 career accomplishments, events, and partnerships:

* Cooper's childhood in Detroit and Arizona and early garage bands THE EARWIGS and THE SPIDERS

* All 28 studio albums, including those as frontman of ALICE COOPER the band

* The greatest single like the classic-rock standards "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out" and "Welcome To My Nightmare"

* Collaborations with artists including Slash, Dave Grohl, Johnny Depp, Wayne Kramer, and many more

* Associations with notable guitarists, including Glen Buxton, Nita Strauss, Orianthi, and others

* Non-musical passions like classic cars and, of course, golf; his tireless charity work

* His relationship with wife and entertainment accomplice Sheryl

Every page is illustrated with stunning concert and candid offstage photography, as well as gig posters, album covers, period ads, and more. Bonus material includes a sturdy slipcase, a gatefold timeline, two pullout posters, and a previously unpublished 8" × 10".

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock. With his influence on rock and roll long since acknowledged, his place in rock history and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame secure, and his multiple gold and platinum albums, sold-out tours plus countless honors and career achievement awards, there is little that Alice hasn't achieved in his remarkable career.

Cooper has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where 24-hour cable news can present real-life shocking images.

Still touring worldwide year-in and year-out, still hosting his worldwide syndicated radio show, still writing and recording new music, Cooper shows no sign of slowing down. This book is your unprecedented retrospective of Alice's career from teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.