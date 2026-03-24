New BEARTOOTH Album Is 'Done': 'There's A Lot Of Heavy Stuff' And 'There's A Lot Of The Pop', Says CALEB SHOMO

In a new interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo addressed the mixed fan reaction to the band's latest single, "Free", which came out in February. The track was co-written and co-produced by Jordan Fish and marks both BEARTOOTH's first new music since 2023 and the start of a bold new era after signing to Fearless Records. The song arrived as BEARTOOTH kicked off a North American arena tour as the direct support for BAD OMENS.

Asked how he addresses any potential backlash from BEARTOOTH fans to the evolving nature of his songwriting, Caleb said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, to be completely honest, that's totally up to them and that's their choice. I don't make this art solely to be gaining fans and solely [for] monetary success and critical success and all those things. Truth be told, especially with 'Free', I'm really doing this for myself. I'm doing this just so I can really be putting out the most honest art that I can be putting out and be the most true depiction of myself through my art that I can give, because that's the point of BEARTOOTH. And I really don't wanna shy away from that.

"For me, I, at least currently, am really trying not to focus at all and I'm really actively trying to stay away from hearing any of the critical reception," he continued. "Obviously, on a broader scale, I see if people are listening to it, I see if people are coming to our shows, so on and so forth. But I think everybody is entitled to their opinion, and there are just inevitably going to be a lot of people that don't like the way this sounds or maybe don't like the way I look or the way I'm dancing or what I'm wearing, or whatever that may be. And again, that's up to them. And all I'm trying to do is just be as honest as I can and enjoy this very, very amazing gift that I have of being able to be in a band and that be my job, and make the art that I wanna make. I understand how rare it is. I understand how blessed I am to be able to do this, so I just wanna make the most of it. And I know if I kind of get wrapped up in how people are reacting or get wrapped up in the people who don't resonate with it, then maybe I'll lose sight of all the people who do resonate with it. And more importantly, I'll lose sight of the only person who truly resonates with it, and that is me. And I just wanna be happy doing what I'm doing. So, that's all I'm trying to focus on at the moment."

Caleb also talked about BEARTOOTH's upcoming follow-up to 2023's "The Surface", which will mark the band's first full-length release for the aforementioned Fearless label. He said: "I am with Fearless Records now, and I am absolutely honored to be a part of the whole Concord universe and a part of Fearless and using their whole team. They are just so supportive and so remarkable.

"I don't know how much I'm supposed to be talking about this, but I do have a new record done," Shomo revealed. "We're currently in the stages of figuring out how we wanna roll it out to the people and all of the crazy logistics that come along with it. But, yeah, they have provided me with such an amazing space to make this album with just unwavering support. They've really had to trust my process because it's the first time we've ever done anything together. And everybody makes art differently, so I really appreciate their patience with me and their understanding and their support. It's just been amazing. Yeah, musically, it's been really, really good. And I am so proud of this album. To me, it's just simply the best BEARTOOTH album I could make. There's a lot of heavy stuff, there's a lot of the choruses, there's a lot of the pop, there's a lot of the screaming there. There's all the things that I love when it comes to writing BEARTOOTH songs, and they provided a great avenue for that."

More than a decade into their career and with over 1.3 billion streams worldwide, BEARTOOTH has spent years channeling raw, unfiltered emotion into music that resonates with millions. With one RIAA-certified platinum single and one gold single under their belt, 2023's "The Surface" cemented the band's place at the top of the rock world, delivering back-to-back No. 1 singles at Active Rock radio and a No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock album.

In September 2024, BEARTOOTH dropped "The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" via Red Bull Records. The expanded edition of the 2023 album featured the brand new song "ATTN." "The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" also included new mixes of beloved album tracks and live cuts. The live renditions on the package were recorded at the Hard Rock in Sacramento.

"The Surface" was released in October 2023 on Red Bull Records. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. The single "I Was Alive" landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Airplay chart and the U.S. Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. Just six months prior, the album's previous single, "Might Love Myself", also hit No. 1 and was the band's first-ever chat topper at the format.

BEARTOOTH's first full-length album, "Disgusting", released in 2014, marked a pivotal moment in their career. With Caleb Shomo at the helm as vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, the album received critical acclaim and established BEARTOOTH as a formidable force in the rock scene. Their participation in the Vans Warped Tour further solidified their reputation, allowing them to connect with fans and showcase their dynamic live performances.

Following the success of "Disgusting", BEARTOOTH continued to evolve, releasing four more studio albums: "Aggressive" (2016),"Disease" (2018),"Below" (2021) and the aforementioned "The Surface". Each album demonstrated Shomo's growth as a songwriter and musician, with tracks that resonated deeply with audiences. The band's ability to adapt and innovate while maintaining their core sound has garnered them a loyal fanbase and critical praise.