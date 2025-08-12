New Book About Formation Of LED ZEPPELIN To Arrive In September

Lansdowne Books has launched a pre-order for Richard Morton Jack's new book, "Led Zeppelin: The Only Way To Fly", for delivery in September.

The product of years of research, this enormous book contains the most detailed and accurate account yet of the pathway to LED ZEPPELIN's formation and the events of their tumultuous first year. Alongside it is a wealth of rare material concerning the members' earlier careers, and reproductions of virtually every piece of press they received between getting together in August 1968 and the release of "Led Zeppelin II" in October 1969.

Bulging with barely seen archival information and imagery, and featuring a long introduction by the renowned music journalist Chris Welch — who knew them from the start, toured with them and visited them at home — it is simply essential for their many admirers.

The 348-page "Led Zeppelin: The Only Way To Fly" will be made available as a limited-edition large-format hardback, quarter-bound in cloth.

The first 250 pre-orders of the book will receive an exclusive poster.

Richard Morton Jack is the editor of the music reference books "Galactic Ramble" and "Endless Trip", and the author of "Psychedelia: 101 Iconic Underground Rock Albums 1966-70". He founded Sunbeam Records, which has reissued over 100 rock, jazz and folk albums, and edits the rock history magazine Flashback. He is the co-founder of the music marketplace and archive elvinyl.com.