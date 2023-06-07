New Book 'Ozzy At 75' Offers Unique Look At Legendary Singer OZZY OSBOURNE In A Milestone Year

Due on September 5, 2023 via Motorbooks, an imprint of The Quarto Group, "Ozzy At 75" explores the history of the godfather of heavy metal through seventy-five career accomplishments and life events. Penned by music journalist Daniel Bukszpan, it's described in a press release as "a captivating and comprehensive tribute to the legendary rock icon, celebrating the remarkable life and career of one of the most influential figures in rock history."

BLACK SABBATH, a hit-filled solo career, many a ride on a "Crazy Train", one alleged unfortunate bat… Ozzy Osbourne is widely considered the founder of heavy metal, an artist whose outlandish off- and onstage antics and songcraft have spanned the entirety of the genre. In "Ozzy At 75", Bukszpan celebrates and examines the "Prince Of Darkness" through the lens of seventy-five milestones. This exquisite volume features:

* Slipcase hardcover format

* Stunning concert and candid offstage photography

* Images of memorabilia, including gig posters, 7-inch picture sleeves, ticket stubs, and more

* Gatefold Ozzy timeline

* 8×10-inch glossy print

* Frameable pullout gig poster

Key studio albums are featured, of course, but Bukszpan delves deeper to reveal the events that helped chart the course of Ozzy's career:

* Key albums, both with BLACK SABBATH and as a solo artist

* Ventures like the BLACK SABBATH reunions, Ozzfest, and his autobiography

* Collaborations with guitarists Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee, Zakk Wylde and others

* His diagnosis of Parkinson's

* Induction in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

* Collaborations with wife Sharon and children Jack and Kelly

* …and of course, the mythic offstage misadventures

Beginning with his co-founding of BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy is one of the most influential musicians and entertaining performers of the previous five decades. Bukszpan gives a unique and insightful presentation of Ozzy's career arc, from his first steps as a solo artist to the breakthrough album "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" to his mythic offstage misadventures, and beyond. The result is a rollicking tribute to one of the most admired stars in rock — in a milestone year.

Bukszpan has been a freelance writer for over 25 years. He has written for such publications as Fortune, CNBC, Condé Nast Traveler, and many more. He is the author of "The Encyclopedia Of Heavy Metal", "The Encyclopedia Of New Wave", "The Art Of Brutal Legend", "Woodstock: 50 Years Of Peace And Music". He also contributed to "AC/DC: High-Voltage Rock 'N' Roll", "Iron Maiden: The Ultimate Unauthorized History Of The Beast", "Metallica: The Complete Illustrated History" and "Rush: The Illustrated History".

Photo credit: Schneider Rondan Organization / Epic Records