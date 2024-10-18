New Campaign Has Been Launched To Make OZZY OSBOURNE 'Freeman Of The City' In Birmingham

A new campaign for Ozzy Osbourne to be made a Freeman Of The City in his original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom has been launched.

The move comes as the Prince Of Darkness is set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio tomorrow (Saturday, October 19).

While that honor is welcome, Brian Hughes, the chairman of Westside Business Improvement District (BID),explained that it was now time for Birmingham itself to honor the world-famous rocker with a rare Freedom Of The City award.

Hughes said that the campaign was the latest stage of Westside BID's championing of Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH, which has included stars on the Broad Street Walk of Stars and the installation of the Black Sabbath Bench.

Only 50 people have received the ceremonial honor in Birmingham, with Joseph Chamberlain being the first in 1888. It has been conferred just once in the past quarter of a century.

Hughes said: "In July 2007, Ozzy got a star on the Walk Of Stars on Broad Street. I think his induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is long overdue and I think he should also get the Freedom of Birmingham.

"Ozzy and the band are all Birmingham born, they all come from Aston, they're world famous. I personally used to go and watch them live at the Odeon New Street and have always liked them. They are good for the city and bring in a lot of business. You've only got to look at the hits we get on the Black Sabbath Bench — it's internationally famous.

"I'd love to welcome Ozzy to Broad Street, having watched him many times that would be quite a privilege. Tony [Iommi] and Geezer [Butler] have sat on the bench and it's well overdue for Ozzy to sit here as well."

The international popularity of Ozzy can be seen by his social media following. On X alone, @ozzyosbourne has an incredible 5.5 million followers. That's 1.4 million more than THE BEATLES legend Sir Paul McCartney, 3.1 million more than THE ROLLING STONES' Sir Mick Jagger, and five times more than Sir Elton John.

Jim Simpson, the original BLACK SABBATH manager, today backed Westside BID's call for Ozzy to be given the Freedom of Birmingham.

Simpson said: "Ozzy Osbourne is THE most famous Brummie of all. The reason, probably, is that wherever he lives, whatever he does, he's still totally identifiable as a Brummie!"

Simpson was behind the band's first two albums in 1970, "Black Sabbath" and "Paranoid", after first backing them in 1968 during a weekly Henry's Blueshouse night event at The Crown pub on Station Street.

He said: "The Ozzy I knew best was the Ozzy from 1968 to 1970. He's one of life's great innocents. He really is a very straightforward man, he says what he thinks, he's very loyal, very honest and he's good fun to be with. He's a really exceptional guy. Not many people who try to lay claim to be the most famous Brummie are known throughout the world by their Christian name, Ozzy. Those four letters are enough for people think, 'Oh, that's Ozzy Osbourne'."

Simpson met Ozzy again in Broad Street in 2007 when thousands turned up in Centenary Square to see him become the first recipient of the now famous Broad Street Walk Of Stars award.

Westside BID has asked Birmingham City Council for a response to its campaign for Ozzy to be made a Freeman, but at the time of uploading this story no response had been received.

A Freedom Of The City honor can only be given at a special meeting of the council, when at least two-thirds of councillors must agree. It must be awarded on merit and can be for a "significant contribution" to artistic and cultural endeavors as well as other fields including charitable work, sport and religious and spiritual life.

As well as politician Joseph Chamberlain, there are four former prime ministers who became an Honorary Freeman: Neville Chamberlain, Winston Churchill, Clement Attlee and David Lloyd George. More recent recipients have included conductor Sir Simon Rattle and round-the-world yachtswoman Lisa Clayton, both honored in 1996.