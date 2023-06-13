NEW ENGLAND METAL & HARDCORE FESTIVAL To Return In September; Complete Billing Revealed

The New England Metal & Hardcore Festival will return this September for its first installment in five years.

Between 1999 and 2016, the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival showcased a vast array of metal and hardcore acts across two stages, while also providing merchandising and promotional areas for record labels and other vendors, at Worcester, Massachusetts's massive venue The Palladium. It also staged a 20th-anniversary event in 2018.

The 2023 edition of the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival will take place at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester on September 15 and September 16, and will feature performances by the following bands:

Friday, September 15:

PARKWAY DRIVE

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

NORTHLANE

MAKE THEM SUFFER

Saturday, September 16:

LAMB OF GOD

HATEBREED

SHADOWS FALL

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

100 DEMONS ("In The Eyes Of The Lord" lineup)

VEIN.FM

200 STAB WOUNDS

CROWN MAGNETAR

DARKEST HOUR

ENTERPRISE EARTH

FROZEN SOUL

FUMING MOUTH

GATES TO HELL

HAZING OVER

JUDICIARY

MOMENTUM

PALEFACE

RINGWORM

TRIBAL GAZE

UNDEATH

Tickets are available at metalandhardcorefest.com.

The first New England Metal & Hardcore Festival was held in 1999 and ran across three days with performances by MANOWAR, MORBID ANGEL, CAVE IN and an actual wedding ceremony conducted during the set by GWAR.

In a 2008 interview with Telegram & Gazette, New England Metal & Hardcore Festival organizer Scott Lee said that the festival "isn't just about the bands. It's the whole aura of the event. It's the Palladium. It's this street. It's the sausage vendor. You take [New England Metal & Hardcore Festival] out of the Palladium, you ruin [New England Metal & Hardcore Festival]."

Lee went on to say that his event has treated fans and bands alike with a level of intelligence and respect one is more apt to find at the finer jazz and folk festivals.

"[MTV show] 'Beavis And Butt-Head' [about two cartoon teenagers famous for their nasally laughs and love of heavy metal] did more to hurt the credibility of heavy music," he said. "They made it more of a joke. But the truth is you see all kinds of people into metal. There are doctors and lawyers who love extreme music. Those people come here because it is a friendly atmosphere."