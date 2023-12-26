New FEAR FACTORY Singer MILO SILVESTRO: 'I'm Not A Party Guy'

In an interview with TellUs Rock, FEAR FACTORY's new singer Milo Silvestro was asked about what it's like to be on tour with an internationally acclaimed metal act like FEAR FACTORY for the first time and whether it's as much of a "party" lifestyle as a lot of people believe it is. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can speak for my own experience, which is... I'm not a party guy. I like to hang out, talk with people. I may come across as a shy person, but when I feel comfortable with someone, I like to talk a lot. So I like to talk. I'm not into alcohol, but just drinking anything, just hanging on the bus after the show. I'm not into drugs or alcohol at all, so I'm not that kind of a rock star… Our drummer Pete [Webber] is into gummy bears… [Laughs] Pete, our drummer, he's been a bartender as well, so sometimes on our days off, he gets us some jalapeño margaritas, which are Dino's [FEAR FACTORY guitarist and main songwriter] favorites. I pretty much almost never got hammered so bad with alcohol in my life because I'm not a alcohol person. So, when he makes us margaritas, I ask for a light one, so I can still join the party. I had a little bit of acid reflux which alcohol doesn't make any better. And acid is bad for your voice, so I try to stay away from it."

Milo continued: "But, yeah, another reason why I like this camp and the band vibe in general is because nobody does drugs. And nobody gets hammered so bad. It's just fun hangs, fun hangouts — maybe a few beers, stuff like that, but it's not like getting wasted and fucking pass[ing] out on the floor."

In October, FEAR FACTORY kicked off a European headlining tour with support from BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine. The 44-date trek marked FEAR FACTORY's first European shows since 2016.

FEAR FACTORY and MACHINE HEAD will join forces for the "Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" tour in January and February. Additional support on the trek will come from Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL.

Dino recently confirmed plans for FEAR FACTORY to make a new studio album in 2024. The effort will mark FEAR FACTORY's recording debut with the Italian-born Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier in the year, FEAR FACTORY completed the "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber has been filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."