NEW FOUND GLORY Releases New Single 'Beer And Blood Stains' From Upcoming 'Listen Up!' Album

With one month to go until the release of the band's new record "Listen Up!", NEW FOUND GLORY is excited to give fans another taste with the latest single "Beer And Blood Stains". The song is out now and can be streamed below.

"This is the heaviest song on the record but it almost sounds like a party. At least that was the goal," shares NEW FOUND GLORY guitarist Chad Gilbert. "It's about an old venue we used to play when we first started. We'd play there pretty much every weekend. It was a lot of hardcore bands. Looking back now it was a dangerous place…so many fights and craziness — illegal things that wouldn't fly now. This song is about how much fun we had, but not realizing how close to the edge we were."

"Listen Up!" is set to be released on February 20, 2026 via Pure Noise Records. The band's first full-length in nearly six years, it is a collection of songs about resilience and hope through hard times.

NEW FOUND GLORY recently announced that they will be joining YELLOWCARD on the "Up Up Down Down" tour, along with special guests PLAIN WHITE T'S. The 24-city tour kicks off May 6 in Atlanta, with stops to follow in Chicago, Denver, Nashville, New York, and more before wrapping up on June 17 in Boston.

Prior to the tour, fans in Indonesia can catch NEW FOUND GLORY on May 3 at Hammersonic 2026. They'll also be performing at this year's Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, taking place in Columbus from May 14 to May 17.

About "Listen Up!", NEW FOUND GLORY shares: "The overall message/theme of this album is to encourage hope through hard times, while also looking at the world as somewhat of a fly on a wall: seeing people's fear, negativity, and stress about small things that only scratch the surface of what life will eventually — but bring in a hopeful way. We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength. So the music is super fun and anthemic and loose feeling. We're singing loud and proud about the scars and not in a pity party sort of way."

The band continues: "There's also a lot of reflection. We're looking back at the good ol' days as reminders of all we've been through in life that led us to the people we are today. Sonically the album has that juxtaposition too. It's fun pop melodies mixed with the heavier, riffed songs."

It's been decades since NEW FOUND GLORY's likeness was chiseled on to pop-punk's Mount Rushmore, but as the quartet, formed in Coral Springs, Florida, in 1997, approach their landmark 30th anniversary, they still have a lot to say.

"We wanted to make something that really focused on how lucky we are," NEW FOUND GLORY guitarist Chad Gilbert explains of "Listen Up!", the band's eleventh studio album and first release for Pure Noise Records. "We've all gone through serious stuff in our lives, and I think the lyrics on this record are more meaningful and purposeful than ever. It's a positive outlet that hopefully keeps people going."

The album's spirit is indeed a testament to resilience, shaped not only by Gilbert's ongoing battle with an aggressive metastatic cancer but also the ever-evolving dynamic between him and his bandmates — vocalist Jordan Pundik, bassist Ian Grushka and drummer Cyrus Bolooki — as they continue to push each other creatively. It's the same full-hearted sentiment that colored their 2023 acoustic EP, "Make The Most Of It", here delivered in three-minute bursts of the band's trademark pop-punk sound: the shiny melodies that launched them on to "TRL" in the early 2000s, the ghosts of the tight-knit punk and hardcore scenes they came up in as teenagers.

That kinetic energy informed "Listen Up!" from its earliest stages of the writing process, with Bolooki and Grushka traveling to Gilbert's Nashville-area home to flesh out the songs the guitarist had been crafting. Sitting face to face with their instruments, the three fell into a rhythm of workshopping and arranging together, leaning into a riff-first mentality that harkened back to iconic songs like "My Friends Over You" and "All Downhill From Here" in what Bolooki calls a musical return to form.

At this stage in their decorated career, NEW FOUND GLORY's goals are straightforward: keep inspiring the next generation of artists and continue writing songs that help their audience — and themselves — find strength, courage, and joy. The band has come a long way from their humble South Florida beginnings, as detailed on the "Listen Up!" standout "Beer And Blood Stains", a nostalgic riff-factory detailing the band's early battle scars at local clubs, where danger meant more than catching a stray elbow in the swirl of a circle pit. "Looking back, was it fun or crime?" Pundik muses on the track before elevating the album's simple-yet-profound mission statement: "It's good to be alive."

"Listen Up!" track listing:

01. Boom Roasted

02. 100%

03. Laugh It Off

04. A Love Song

05. Beer and Blood Stains

06. Medicine

07. Treat Yourself

08. Dream Born Again

09. You Got This

10. Frankenstein's Monster