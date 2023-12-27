New QUEENSRŸCHE Book 'Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997)' Due In March

"Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997)" is now available for pre-order at nwmetalworxmusic.com. The book will be published in March 2024.

QUEENSRŸCHE is one of the pioneers of progressive heavy metal. "Roads To Madness" covers the band's beginnings in the 1980s as an opening act for titans such as DIO and METALLICA to QUEENSRŸCHE's heralded days as a headliner in arenas and amphitheaters throughout the 1990s. The book is a deep dive into all the concert dates that feature QUEENSRŸCHE's original lineup of Chris DeGarmo, Eddie Jackson, Scott Rockenfield, Geoff Tate and Michael Wilton.

The oversized tome spans over 450 pages, and includes verified setlists, tour history essays, fan commentary on shows, stage banter, live photos, show memorabilia imagery, and much more.

Three versions of the book are available:

* A full-color, limited hardcover edition, signed by the authors, featuring a glossy dust jacket and an 11x17 poster of the front cover. Only 200 copies of this edition are available. ($74.95 pre-order price.)

*A full-color, standard paperback edition. ($49.95 pre-order price.)

* A full-color, electronic edition as a high resolution .pdf. ($14.95.)

"Roads To Madness" was authored by QUEENSRŸCHE biographer and historian Brian J. Heaton and Pacific Northwest metal music archivist Brian L. Naron. The duo previously collaborated with James R. Beach to write "Building An Empire: The Story Of Queensrÿche", which was published in October 2021.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012. Fellow original QUEENSRŸCHE members Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson responded with a countersuit. The settlement included an agreement that Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson would continue as QUEENSRŸCHE, while Tate would have the sole right to perform the albums "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Operation: Mindcrime II" in their entirety live.

Tate's replacement, Todd La Torre, has released four albums thus far with QUEENSRŸCHE: 2013's "Queensrÿche", 2015's "Condition Hüman", 2019's "The Verdict" and 2022's "Digital Noise Alliance".

For the past seven years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for Rockenfield, who stepped away from QUEENSRŸCHE's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against the band's fellow original members Wilton and Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That case has since apparently been settled. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.