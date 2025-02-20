New SEVENDUST Music Is In The Works: 'It's Rolling Right Now', Says LAJON WITHERSPOON

In a new interview with Chuck Armstrong of Loudwire Nights, SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon was asked if he and his bandmates are working on material for the follow-up to their latest album, "Truth Killer", which was released in July 2023 via SEVENDUST's new label home, Napalm Records. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, things are in the works… We are now looking inside the SEVENDUST music box with 20 or so songs that we're kind of weeding through right now to see what we like, [that] we're gonna work with this. And these are the cats in the band that are writing stuff and sending it in and put it into the box."

He continued: "Honestly, I feel like our best work is when we get together in a room in a setting when we are with the instruments, just those young men like we were when we first started. That's where the magic happens. So we're already in the making of coming to the farmhouse. [We're] just trying to figure out a date in between, 'cause we've got a lot of stuff to do. Even after the DISTURBED run, I think we only have a week off before we get on the CREED cruise. But, yes, we are writing an album. Even on the road, when we get on the bus, which I can't wait to get on the tour bus, we'll be out there, we'll be listening to tracks and stuff and probably going over things if we have time at soundcheck to play new music. So, yeah, it's rolling right now… So there's new music [in the works], yes."

The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone", "Truth Killer" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcases the original and current SEVENDUST lineup, comprised of Witherspoon, guitarists Clint Lowery and John Connolly, bassist Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose.

Last fall, SEVENDUST celebrated the 21st anniversary of its iconic album "Seasons" on a U.S. tour. "Seasons" is the fourth album from the band's catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003. The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy" and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

SEVENDUST's fourth studio album, "Seasons" was the band's final LP with TVT Records and was dedicated to the memory to both Dave Williams (DROWNING POOL's original singer),who died of cardiomyopathy in August 2002, and Reginald Witherspoon (Lajon Witherspoon's younger brother),who was murdered in November 2002.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.