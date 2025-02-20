SEBASTIAN BACH To Headline 2025 'Rock For Ronnie: A Concert In The Park' Fundraiser

This year's "Rock For Ronnie: A Concert In The Park" fundraiser, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Sunday afternoon, May 18, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the outdoor space adjacent to the Autry Museum of the West in Griffith Park. "Rock For Ronnie", an afternoon of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family, celebrates the memory of the late singer who succumbed to gastric cancer in 2010.

Headlining this year's "Rock For Ronnie" will be former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach and his solo band. Entrepreneur, author and producer Ahmet Zappa will be this year's host. Also joining the bill will be DIO DISCIPLES, southern rock artist Jason Charles Miller, hard rock band KILL DEVIL HILL and the all-star band, which in past years has included noted musicians such as Doug Aldrich, Steven Adler, Chris Broderick, Phil Demmel, Dave Grohl, Adrian Vandenberg, Ricky Warwick and Brian Tichy, among many others.

General admission tickets for $65 and a limited number of VIP seating tickets for $125 are now on sale.

For information, visit www.diocancerfund.org/events.

There will be ample additional opportunities to support to the Dio Cancer Fund at the "Rock For Ronnie" via a silent auction and raffle, beverage, food and merchandise sales, artist meet and greets, a specially created Garden Of Hope and, of course, direct contributions on site. A silent auction with many exciting items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as food from various participating food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items.

The new location for the event will also make it more special.

"The Autry Museum park is a beautiful setting for 'Rock For Ronnie' with plenty of room for the event to grow in future years," explains Dio Cancer Fund president-founder Wendy Dio. "It will be an exciting afternoon for the whole family."

"Rock For Ronnie: A Concert In The Park"

Autry Museum of the West

South Lawn

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary singer, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) public charity, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million since its inception. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for cancer, AIDS and leukemia research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer.

100% of the net proceeds from the "Rock For Ronnie" will go to the Dio Cancer Fund, which is now in its 14th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer prevention, education and research for a cure. The organization also hosts the annual "Bowl For Ronnie" celebrity bowling party in November.

Ronnie James Dio is the subject of an acclaimed documentary film, "Dio: Dreamers Never Die", which is currently streaming and available on DVD and Blu-ray+4K.