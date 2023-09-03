New SICK OF IT ALL Studio Album Could Arrive In Early 2024

In a new interview with Pod Scum, SICK OF IT ALL frontman Lou Koller was asked if he thinks he and his bandmates will release their follow-up to 2018's "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" album sometime in early 2024. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, that's what I'm thinking. I wish we had put it out this year — worked on it over COVID and put it out this year — because 2024 is the 30th anniversary of [our third album] 'Scratch The Surface'. So now some festivals are asking us just to come and play 'Scratch The Surface', which is great, but I don't like doing that if we have a new record out. We did it once in Texas for the Fun Fun Fun Fest. I think it was, like, the 20th anniversary of 'Scratch The Surface' and the 25th anniversary of our first album, so we did a combination of those two records. But we had a new album out at the time. I'd rather play a set mix of everything."

Three years ago, Lou was asked by Kerrang! magazine which SICK OF IT ALL album he thinks best captures the band's appeal. He said: "If I had to choose one, I'd say [2006's] 'Death To Tyrants'. It was like a rebirth for us. We always feel like we have this two-year curse, though. We write an album, we tour the shit out of it for two years and nobody reacts to the new songs so we drop them from the set. Then when we come back around next time, people start calling out for songs that we wrote two years before. I guess that's why we have to keep going."

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" featured guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.