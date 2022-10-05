New SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRONWALL: 'I Just Love Singing These Songs Live'

New SKID ROW vocalist Erik Grönwall, who joined the band earlier this year as the replacement for ZP Theart, spoke to Beauty And The Beast magazine about how he approaches singing the group's classic material. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, first of all, SKID ROW has an amazing catalog of songs, and as a fan, I know what the fans wanna hear. So I know how I want to approach it and I wanna do the songs justice and I wanna really respect the catalog that they have and I wanna do it in the best possible way. But I also wanna add my own touch to it. And I think that we managed to find a balance with the new songs, so we have one foot in the old-school SKID ROW and one foot in the new SKID ROW. So I think there's a good balance here. But I just love singing these songs live. I just really, really enjoy every second of singing these songs."

SKID ROW's new studio album, "The Gang's All Here", will arrive on October 14 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Grönwall, who auditioned for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life", joined SKID ROW in January. Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February before being officially given the boot.

Grönwall was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. with whom he recorded four studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020) — before exiting the group in October 2020.

In September 2021, Grönwall announced that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant. "Some anonymous wonderful human being somewhere in the world donated his/her blood cells so that I could get a second chance at life," he told Headbangers Lifestyle in January. "Sometimes I can just get tears in my eyes when I think about it. It's so beautiful that one person who is not connected to me in any way wanted to do that for me. He/she doesn't know that the blood cells were for me. It's completely anonymous."

In September 2021, Grönwall released his cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.