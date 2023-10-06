  • facebook
New SLAYER Limited-Edition Statues Coming From KNUCKLEBONZ

October 6, 2023

KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has announced new limited-edition statues of Kerry King, Tom Araya and Jeff Hanneman from SLAYER. Officially licensed, each statue is hand-cast and painted with a unique number and certificate of authenticity on the base. Only 3,000 are made and sold worldwide. The statue will tentatively ship in the spring of 2024.

Regarding why this era of SLAYER was picked for the statues, KnuckleBonz said: "When we begin design of a new statue set, we hit up the band with our ideas and general era we would like to create. In this case we wanted to go earlier with SLAYER, as our last set had them later in their career when Jeff was still with the band. We settled on this early to mid-'90s era. The band did not want to back any further for this set."

As for why a statue of original SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo is not included, KnuckleBonz said: "As an officially licensed product with SLAYER, they dictate what lineup they want us to create. We don't have any creative license here. The band lineup is what the band says it is…that's always the final word."

Preorder at Knucklebonz.com.

KnuckleBonz has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

All work created by the company is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz, 3D Vinyl and On Tour collectible series. KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

