Next WEDNESDAY 13 Album Will Include Song Inspired By Late SLIPKNOT Drummer JOEY JORDISON

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, Wednesday 13 was asked if there had been any MURDERDOLLS music produced between the release of the band's sophomore album, 2010's "Women And Children Last", and the passing of MURDERDOLLS' guitarist, former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison, in July 2021. The MURDERDOLLS frontman responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Unfortunately, no. But in 2018 WEDNESDAY 13 was on tour and we went through Iowa. We actually had two days off, for some reason, and we went to Joey's house. It was the first time I'd seen him since he parted ways with SLIPKNOT. It had been years; I hadn't seen him since 2011. And we talked, we hugged, we had awesome food.

"When Joey and I would get back together, it was [like we picked up where we left off] — talking about the same movies, same dumb stuff," he continued. "It's just like you do with an old friend — you just instantly click. And he was just like… Thinking back on it, I wanna kick myself 'cause he's not here anymore. And I wish I would have acted on it. But that day at his house, he was, like, 'I wanna do MURDERDOLLS again. We've gotta do it. We've gotta do it. I wanna do it right now.' And I was, like, 'I can't do it right this second.' I was, like, 'I've gotta do this…. I'm doing this new album.' I'd already started working [on it]. It seemed like he was excited about it to do it right then, and then I kind of kept him waiting. And then I came back to him right at the very beginning of the pandemic and was, like, 'Yo, it looks like the world's shutting down. You wanna work on a new album and do this?' And he came back and was, like, 'That sounds cool, man. I've gotta a couple things I'm working on. I'll get back to you.' And then, the world just kept changing. Everyone started doing their own thing. I started working on [WEDNESDAY 13's 2022 album] 'Horrifier'. And then, about a month before his passing, like 10:30 in the morning, I get a text from Joey and he sent me a video. He was watching 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre'. That was like our movie; that was like our horror movie. 'The Jerk' with Steve Martin and 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' [were] our two movies. And The Hitchhiker; I was always quoting The Hitchhiker from 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre'. And there's a part in the movie where he pulls a knife out and he's like, 'I have this knife, I've got this knife.' And I used to always say that, and we did it on a video, and then it became like this thing with our fans. They were holding up signs that showed 'I have this knife', and it became our little thing. And he texted me and he sent me a video of him watching The Hitchhiker with the knife. And he writes, 'I have this knife.' We should write that on the next album. And I was, like. 'Yeah.' So I have to write that song now. So that will be on the next WEDNESDAY 13 [album] — 'I Have This Knife'. And, actually, I'm having The Hitchhiker from 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' at my show in Dallas; he's my special guest. So, hopefully, if I record this song, I'll have him on that song."

Earlier this year, Wednesday 13 announced a U.S. tour celebrating 21 the MURDERDOLLS. Wednesday 13 and his current band — which features MURDERDOLLS alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley — will perform a full set of MURDERDOLLS songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" and the 2010 sophomore LP "Women And Children Last", which won them the Revolver Golden Gods "Comeback Of The Year" award.

After the completion of the touring cycle for "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", MURDERDOLLS went on hiatus so that Jordison could focus on his other band SLIPKNOT. In 2010, MURDERDOLLS released a sophomore album, "Women And Children Last", which did not feature guitarist Acey Slade, bassist Eric Griffin and drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves, all of whom toured in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" but did not appear on any of MURDERDOLLS' records.

Wednesday 13 reunited with Griffin and Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade in August 2018 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The event, which celebrated the life of Graves, saw the trio performing some of MURDERDOLLS' classic songs.

Graves, who also worked with PRETTY BOY FLOYD and DOPE, passed away in May 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 45 years old.

The MURDERDOLLS did a number of major tours in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with IRON MAIDEN, PAPA ROACH and the FOO FIGHTERS around the world and a Top 40 U.K. single with "White Wedding" made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer, Metal Edge, Kerrang! and Rock Sound magazines.