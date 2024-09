NICKELBACK Announces 'Live From Nashville' Album

NICKELBACK will release a new live album, "Live From Nashville", on November 15 via BMG. The LP was recorded at the band's August 2023 show at Nashville, Tennessee's s Bridgestone Arena as part of NICKELBACK's "Get Rollin'" tour and features special guest appearances from Ernest ("Flower Shops"),Josh Ross and Brantley Gilbert (for a cover of Steve Earle's "Copperhead Road"),Chris Daughtry ("Savin' Me"),Bailey Zimmerman ("Rockstar") and Hardy ("Sold Out").

The first single from "Live From Nashville", a live version of "San Quentin", can be streamed below.

"Live From Nashville" track listing:

01. San Quentin

02. Savin' Me (with Chris Daughtry)

03. Far Away

04. Animals

05. Someday

06. Worthy To Say

07. Figured You Out

08. Hero

09. Copperhead Road (with Brantley Gilbert + Josh Ross)

10. High Time

11. Flower Shops (with Ernest)

12. Photograph

13. Rockstar (with Bailey Zimmerman)

14. Those Days

15. Sold Out (with Hardy)

16. How You Remind Me

17. Gotta Be Somebody

18. Burn It To The Ground

19. Don't Look Back In Anger (with The Lottery Winners)

"Hate To Love: Nickelback", a feature-length documentary film about one of Canada's most iconic and globally celebrated rock bands, premiered in September 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film tells the authentic story of the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna Alberta to their explosive global success in 2001 and the highs and lows that followed. Directed by Leigh Brooks and produced by Ben Jones, the film celebrates the loyalty of NICKELBACK fans and delves into the years of online vitriol while exposing the personal impact it had on each of the band members. The film also unveils the rock group's decision to return after a five-year break with a new record and a hugely successful sold-out tour, finding themselves riding a sudden wave of online love that has introduced their music to an army of new fans and audiences worldwide.

2023 Canadian Music Hall Of Fame recipients, and diamond-certified selling group NICKELBACK were named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away", "Rockstar" and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only THE BEATLES. Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was the No. 1 most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million diehard and adoring fans.