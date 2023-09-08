NICKELBACK's CHAD KROEGER Explains Why He Decided To Cut His Hair Short More Than A Decade Ago

In a new interview with the CHUM 104.5 radio station conducted at this month's Toronto International Film Festival, NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger was asked about his decision to cut his hair more than a decade ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was an accident. And that's the honest-to-God truth. It was an accident. [My hairdresser] just cut it too short, and it was just in such a weird length, I'm, like, 'Nah.' But the unfortunate part is we just did all these photo shoots for the new album that we's just done — we'd just done it — and the next day, I bucked it off. And they were all just, like, 'Love the hair. Are we taking new photos now?' But it was funny to walk out on stage for the next two tours — at least two tours — and have everyone just, like… you could just feel the audience go, 'Where's his hair?' Like, 'I cut it. It's hair.'"

The official NICKELBACK documentary, "Hate To Love: Nickelback", is receiving its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 8).

According to a post on the Toronto International Film Festival web site, the film explores how "NICKELBACK is one of the most successful acts in music history — they're also the number one band haters love to hate. This intimate portrait surveys the Canadian stadium rockers' rollercoaster career."

"Hate To Love: Nickelback" was directed by British filmmaker Leigh Brooks, who has previously worked on films about LIFE OF AGONY and TERRORVISION.

NICKELBACK kicked off its "Get Rollin'" North American tour on June 12 with an 18-song performance in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada at Centre Vidéotron. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run is hitting 53 cities this summer across North America.

Released last November, NICKELBACK's first album in five years, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA album chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.